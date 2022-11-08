Suede Brooks looks incredible in a shared selfie while in Europe. Pic credit: @suedebrooks/Instagram

Social media sensation and YouTuber Suede Brooks is one of the most fashionable people online.

Her followers support her because of her constant beauty and fashion-based content that shows off her incredible style.

She recently shared a photo dump, with the main picture being a mirror selfie where she showed off her incredible physique in a white crop top and matching miniskirt.

She accessorized by wearing two silver chokers, a watch on her wrist, and some rings.

Brooks is known for her signature slicked-back ponytails, and this time she did just that. She parted her hair down the middle and really slicked it back into a braid.

Like any other fashion content creator, the YouTuber likes to get dressed up and go out with her friends for dinner. In another photo, she can be seen wearing a plunging violet leather dress with thin straps and an open back.

Suede Brooks stuns in baby blue two-piece outfit for mirror selfie

Brooks let her now light brown hair down and curled it. For her makeup, she decided to pack some blush on her cheeks and brush and fill her eyebrows to make them look perfect.

This photo dump really gave her followers a look at the different outfits and occasions of Brooks’ life. She snapped another mirror selfie looking a little more sophisticated yet casual.

She could be seen wearing a baby blue shirt and a low-rise matching long skirt that allowed her to show some skin.

To accessorize this look, she wore a gold bracelet and a white handbag to match her white stiletto heels. Her hair, this time, was styled in a blowout.

The influencer also shared a picture to focus on the incredible details of one of her looks. She wore a pair of white leather pointy boots and a metallic silver Chanel bag with a silver ring adorning her fresh manicure.

Suede Brooks collaborates with Amazon The Drop

The 21-year-old is a popular internet personality who has been rumored to have dated Canadian singer Drake in the past.

Not long ago, she had the opportunity to collaborate with Joshua Schacheri, the winner of Making the Cut season 2.

The two of them dropped a collection for Amazon Fashion’s The Drop. Brooks was actually part of the panel of social media personalities who rated the contestants’ clothing pieces on the show.

You can get the collection on Amazon’s official The Drop website.