Stranger Things: Vecna reveals his Starbucks order

Vecna revealed his coffee order to Stranger Things fans. Pic credit: Netflix

Vecna may be one of the most ruthless villains to make his way into Stranger Things so far, especially given his complex backstory that adds more to his goals. However, all villains are still played by actors.

Vecna’s actor Jamie Campbell Bower stole the hearts of fans for his role as Henry Creel, or One, and even gave fans a few laughs when he was dressed up and had his makeup done for the monstrous role of Vecna.

After his dressing video where he was drinking a big Starbucks coffee went viral, Jamie revealed the Starbucks order that gets him through the day.

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna’s sweet Starbucks order

After the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, the official Instagram page shared some clips of characters getting into costume, one, in particular, being Jamie’s transformation into Vecna.

The clop went viral fairly quickly as fans thought it was rather funny to watch him sip his venti (large) Starbucks coffee in full Vecna attire.

Jamie revealed that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer asked him about his drink the other day. His drink of choice? “It’s a venti salted caramel cream cold brew with extra foam, otherwise known as the Vecna.”

He joked, “I was, like, fully caffeinated. It’s a wonder I didn’t die!”

While Jamie’s high-caffeine content wasn’t fatal, Vecna’s future isn’t so sure. Fans knew going into the last two parts of Season 4 that they could expect a big fight, a few character deaths, and a huge ending.

Will Vecna return to Stranger Things?

Warning: Stranger Things 4 spoilers below this point.

At the end of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, it was believed that Vecna had been defeated and things might return to normal.

That hope was quickly squashed when they realized that Vecna had achieved much of his goal, and there were things from the Upside Down trickling into the real world in Hawkins.

Not only do there seem to be some possible portals, but Will Byers noted that he could tell that Vecna wasn’t gone. He was weak and injured, but he wasn’t completely gone.

Season 5 is slated to be the final season of Stranger Things, and it looks like fans should be ready for anything, including the possibility of more character deaths.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.