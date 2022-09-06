Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stuns in black dress with plunging neckline

Sadie Sink is stunning in a plunging black dress for Armani. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was stunning on Saturday night as she dressed up and did her make-up in full Armani.

The 20-year-old actress has been bulking up her resume lately as she continues to score high-end fashion campaigns, magazine covers, and interviews.

Her Stranger Things character, Max, had a huge storyline in the last season and was partly responsible for the revival of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

The end of Season 4 means that Stranger Things creators and actors are preparing for the fifth and final season of the show, but Sadie has other things on her mind as well.

Her co-star Millie Bobby Brown has been spending her summer traveling with her boyfriend and working on her beauty line, and co-star Maya Hawke took time for interviews and to pursue her musical career.

Sadie has taken the time to go full fashionista as she looked stunning on Saturday night for the Venice Film Festival.

Sadie Sink wows in plunging black gown with open sides

Armani Beauty shared a few shots of the stunner on their official Instagram account, sharing three photos from the event.

In the first photo, Sadie smiles in the mirror as she puts on lipstick. The second photo features a black and white shot as Sadie’s being styled, and the last one looks to be a more candid shot as she finishes with her lipstick.

Her outfit for the night was a plunging black gown with no sides, only wide black straps that covered her chest.

Armani wrote, “Making a statement. Actress [Sadie Sink] finishes a full Armani look with LIP POWER in shade 102 for an evening to remember in Venice.”

Armani Beauty’s 2.9 million followers left over 22 thousand likes for Sadie, though when she shared an image of her own, her 24.5 million followers left nearly three million likes.

Modeling could be in Sadie’s future after Stranger Things, though the actress hasn’t quite decided what she’ll do yet.

Sadie Sink explores life after Stranger Things

Along with her time acting, Sadie has become quite popular on fashion runways and is a bit of a worldly being.

When she isn’t working, she does spend time reading, playing with her dog, and watching videos on TikTok.

As Stranger Things prepares for its fifth and final season and the fate of her character Max remains unknown, Sadie can set her sights on going back to her roots and pursuing new passions.

In an interview with Coveteuer, she revealed, “It feels like a graduation of sorts. We’ve all been on [Stranger Things] long enough that we’ve developed these individual career paths, but the show is a home base. I’m not going to lie, losing that is going to be heartbreaking, but I think we’re all in a good place to do so.”

For Sadie, she’s hoping to try writing again, though she might seek formal acting training, and she really wants to return to stage acting, which could be considered her first true love.

Not only does she have these artistic pursuits, but she’s become quite the model and fashion icon, frequently donning magazine covers and events and even fronting luxury fashion campaigns for brands such as Kate Spade.

“I’m just trusting my gut and rolling with the punches. It feels like a lot of space is opening, and [I’m so] excited to see what comes my way.”