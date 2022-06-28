Stranger Things star Maya Hawke channels mom Uma Thurman in latest photoshoot

Maya Hawke channels her famed actress mother, Uma Thurman, in some new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Her Instagram bio may joke that she’s the daughter of famous pro-skater Tony Hawk, but there’s no denying that Maya Hawke is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke.

Maya looks just like Uma, especially in her early career in the early 90s with films like Pulp Fiction.

Maya recently got to be on the cover of Cultured magazine, and her resemblance to Uma is undeniable— perhaps she’s even taking after Uma’s modeling days in the 80s.

Maya Hawke shows bra for magazine cover

Incredible face structure, striking eyes, and swept-back hair all channel Uma Thurman as Maya stands in front of a city skyline.

The 23-year-old actress posed in jeans and a decorated jacket, leaving the jacket hanging down her arms to reveal she was only wearing a simple black bra beneath.

The magazine cover is only one of many that were taken as part of her interview with the magazine, one that was largely conducted by none other than her Stranger Things costar, Sadie Sink.

Swiping right in Maya’s post, fans see a photo of her posing in oversized lilac-colored pants with dark dress shoes, a long tan coat, and a multicolored crop top. Her face is partially covered by the raised coat, though she’s still twinning her mom here.

The next photo shows her in the initial outfit from the cover, bellbottom jeans, the designed jacket, and a black bra as she crouches down.

The last photo repeats the outfit with lilac pants; however, the jacket is let down as it flows below her knees and her face isn’t blocked anymore.

Looking at a throwback picture of Uma, it’s hard to deny that the two are mother and daughter.

Although her looks were stunning, Maya talked a bit about her role as Robin in Stranger Things.

Maya Hawke opens up about playing Robin in Stranger Things

While speaking with Cultured magazine and Sadie Sink, Maya was asked a bit about her role as Robin in the series.

Robin quickly became a fan favorite and seems to get a lot of appreciation on set as well. Maya revealed that her “ability to talk quickly” came in handy for her role.

She went further, saying, “But what I love about Robin is that they gave her permission to be a cool dork. I was talking about this earlier, I was kind of cool in high school, and I was a dork. I feel like movies often create this binary of the popular kids, there’s the shallow, one-dimensional cool kids, and then there’s the dork. I feel like Robin is someone people could look up to and want to be like. One of the things I’m happiest about the season is that she’s so openly and aggressively weird.”

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.