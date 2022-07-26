Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn detained at airport before being recognized as Eddie Munson

Joseph Quinn’s role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things saved him from being detained by U.S. immigration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Being famous might not get you everything in life, but if you’re Joseph Quinn, it could save you from being detained by airport security.

Joseph’s role as fan favorite rocker Eddie Munson saved him a lot of time and trouble as he came into New York.

The Stranger Things star was on his way into the States for an interview with Jimmy Fallon when he was stopped by U.S. immigration.

He wasn’t immediately recognized at first and was concerned that he wouldn’t make it to the late-night show.

He told Jimmy Fallon, “I very nearly didn’t make it. I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon.”

He continued, “And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes, and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn’t believe me.”

Joseph Quinn released from U.S. immigration after being recognized as Eddie Munson

Fortunately for Joseph, his detainment was short-lived when a second immigration officer came in and recognized him for his role as Eddie Munson.

Joseph explained, “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone!’ And then [the colleague] said, ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson?'”

He said they asked if Eddie would be coming back for the next season, though admittedly, Joseph doesn’t know.

After advising Joseph (jokingly, we hope) that Eddie better come back, they gave the actor his passport and sent him on his way.

Joseph Quinn discusses his difficult American accent

Being detained by immigration isn’t the only complicated matter when working for Stranger Things and coming to the United States.

Joseph had difficulty perfecting his American accent for the role, though it seemed to work out well in the end.

Talking on the Off Menu podcast, Joseph revealed, “You feel like a sociopath. After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points, I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?'”

Costar Joe Keery, the face of fan-favorite Steve Harrington, calmed Joseph’s nerves.

“I was talking to Joe Keery, and at one point, I was so deep in it, and he was like, ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'”

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.