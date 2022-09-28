Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer shows off tiny physique in skintight leggings

Natalia Dyer shows off her amazing figure at YSL fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The incredibly talented Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer showed off her physique at the Paris Fashion Week.

She wore this slimming outfit to the Saint Laurent 2023 fashion show that took place last night. She dazzled fans with an all-black outfit and rocked her signature bangs.

She paired her skintight leggings with a large faux fur coat with cuffed sleeves and small black heels. The black pumps have iconic YSL golden chains wrapped around the fronts and give that ultimate luxury look.

Natalia paired the all-black glam look with bright red nail polish and silver rings.

The Paris Fashion Week has only just begun, and we’re already getting blown away by incredible fashion looks and appearances.

The Stranger Things star had a stunning photoshoot right in front of the YSL fountain.

Natalia Dyedazzles at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Dyer is known for showing off her skinny physique in tights, short shorts, and mini skirts. This is one of her best looks so far.

Gorgeous photos of the Stranger Things star were shared by celebrity photographer Brad Goreski, who accompanied her to the event.

He captioned the post of several photos with the actress with the words: So happy to be in Paris with @nattyiceofficial for the @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello show 🖤 Thank you so much for having us! It was stunning!

About the YSL show

The YSL show was packed with stunning celebrities. Natalia was joined by Hailey Beiber, Kate Moss, and Zoe Kravitz, just to name a few.

The runway was right next to the Eiffel tower, which made for jaw-dropping scenery. The collection was designed by incredible fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello. It showcased both their Spring and Summer 2023 collections.

The fashion show had a chic eveningwear theme and showcased tons of fabulous monochrome outfits.

Similar to how Natalia likes to wow an audience with her fashion, all of the designs used neutral colors of brown, black, and grey.

Natalia Dyer loves fashion shows

This is not the first time Natalia has turned heads at a fashion show. A few weeks ago, she stunned at the NYFW Fendi show with a grey matching blazer and short skirt.

In an interview with InStyle, the actress shared her love of fashion, especially Fall season. She said, “Fall is the best fashion because you can layer so many things. Fall is nice where it’s like, ‘Oh, I can put things on top of things,’ like scarves, and cardigans, and jackets. You can get really creative. Fall is really such a fun, exciting time for fashion in general.”