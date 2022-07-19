Storm Reid all smiles in cute, white minidress for Giorgio Baldi dinner

Storm Reid keeps it cute as we wait for the next season of Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Storm Reid has been busy with studies and starring in the hit series Euphoria, but that didn’t stop her from taking a dinner break on Sunday night for a fancy dinner.

The Giorgio Baldi restaurant is loved by many celebs, including Courteney Cox and Sarah Paulson, who both have been spotted eating there recently.

This list also includes the 19-year-old HBO star as she was spotted leaving just last night.

Reid was spotted in a cute, white minidress and matching sneakers. She carried a white and brown handbag to add balance and pop to the bright outfit.

Looking sporty as ever, she gave the paparazzi a bright smile. She also gave a cute peace sign with a fresh manicure and simple accessories to match the vibe of her refreshing outfit.

Reid is always stylish. With her pigtail braids and bare face, she left her dorm for the night to enjoy dinner in the city.

Storm Reid in sneakers and a cute, white dress for dinner. Pic credit: Backgrid

Ms. Reid holds many titles under her belt. She is a model, actress, and sophomore at the University of California. She recently sat down for an interview with Essence, revealing her attitude towards maintaining her goals and schedule.

“For my peace of mind, it really helped for me to realize that I just have to take it one day at a time and take baby steps, and give myself grace,” she told the publication.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Storm Reid is multi-talented and very, very busy

With a positive outlook on things, Storm gave a video tour of her dorm with Amazon’s college collection (that’s not quite ready for displaying). She shows off her cookie collection and her obsession with the color baby blue.

While Storm Reid is a cinematic arts major, she is many steps ahead as she has already starred in movies such as A Wrinkle in Time, 12 Years A Slave, and Suicide Squad. She is expected to graduate in 2024 with her bachelor’s degree. As a full-time student, she is minoring in African American studies.

Storm Reid

Reid stars in the HBO hit series. Euphoria. In both adrenaline-filled seasons, Storm plays Gia, the younger sibling of Rue (Zendaya).

Euphoria’s third season has no release date yet but is rumored to be coming in May 2023. Many fans are not thrilled at the amount of time that it takes for another season to be released. As one of the siblings to the main character, we can definitely look forward to seeing Storm Reid as Gia next season.

In the meantime, Storm will be starring in a sequel installment of the film Searching (2018) with actress Nia Long.