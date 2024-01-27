Steve Harvey shocked by Family Feud contestant’s racy response aimed at him: ‘What are you looking at me for?’

Steve Harvey was taken aback by a Family Feud contestant’s NSFW answer.

As viewers know, Family Feud contestants often have no shame when giving Steve their answers.

Such was the case during a recent episode of Family Feud when a competitor named Regina shared her risque response to a survey question.

Steve read the question to Regina and her family, asking them to name “a phrase that takes courage to say for the first time.”

When it was Regina’s turn to deliver her answer, she shamelessly told the award-winning entertainer, “Well, Steve, this doesn’t pertain to me because I’m celibate, but ‘You have a small penis!'”

Steve’s reaction was equally as entertaining as Regina’s answer.

The 67-year-old host stared at the camera with a blank expression, clearly in shock at Regina’s answer, as her family members and the studio audience applauded and filled the room with “woos.”

It dawned on Steve that Regina was looking at him as she delivered her answer, and he pointed to himself with a surprised expression.

“What the hell you lookin’ at me for?!” he asked, triggering laughter from the crowd.

Unfortunately for Regina, her answer was not on the board, earning her a big, fat, red X and the buzzer.

Family Feud viewers were amused by Steve Harvey’s interaction with Regina

Despite Regina’s misfortune, Family Feud viewers at home got a kick out of her answer and Steve’s reaction to it.

Fans of the show took to the comments section of the Instagram post where the clip was uploaded.

“Steve was hella offended 😂😂,” expressed one Instagram user.

“Ohhhhhh mister Harvey 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” penned another.

“It’s Steve facial expression for me 🤣🤣🤣,” another Family Feud viewer wrote.

One Instagram user joked that Steve took Regina’s answer “personal.”

“Omg Steve reaction got to me 😂😂,” commented @scot_park456.

Steve has become accustomed to contestants giving some wild answers on Family Feud.

With his comedic timing, Steve is often just as entertaining, if not more, than the contestants with their off-the-wall answers.

The L’Evate You founder is always prepared with a one-liner comeback or a hilarious facial expression that gets his audiences laughing at his shenanigans.

Recently, as Monsters and Critics reported, Steve got a rile out of a Family Feud crowd when he imitated an inappropriate funeral gesture, pretending to be a woman wearing a push-up bra in front of a casket.

During another recent episode, instead of responding with a witty retort, Steve tossed his cue card in the air and walked off stage after a contestant delivered yet another NSFW answer.

Steve is nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his work as the host of Celebrity Family Feud

Steve’s work as the host of Celebrity Family Feud has recently earned him a new accolade.

As he posted on Instagram this week, he has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series of Special) – Individual or Ensemble.

Steve is up against Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer of Kings of BBQ, DC Young Fly of Celebrity Squares, Nick Cannon of The Masked Singer, and RuPaul Charles of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The winner will be chosen on live television on Saturday, March 16, at 8/7c on BET and CBS, and you can cast your vote here.