Stephen King shares what part of Stranger Things he thinks is a ‘little lame’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1.

Legendary horror author Stephen King took to social media to let his followers know that he’s watching the new episodes of Stranger Things and is largely enjoying it.

The newest season follows a new monster from the Upside Down, Vecna, who takes his victims out by crushing their bones and gouging their eyes. The gruesome villain is similar to the horror monster Freddy Krueger, as he can reach into human minds to control and kill them. Fortunately, they can be saved by music— at least sometimes.

Not only does this season allude to horror monsters like Freddy Krueger, but there’s a nod to Stephen King as well in Episode 2. While the show takes a more psychological turn to horror this time, there are still allusions to classics that viewers love.

However, as with all things, there’s at least one thing that viewers seem to be critical of, including King.

Stephen King loves Stranger Things, except for one thing

King took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new season as he seems to be binge-watching it with everyone else.

His tweet gave the new season high praise, but he admitted he was a little disappointed by the last season being split into two parts.

He wrote, “The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool— as good or better than the previous three. There’s even a CARRIE riff,” before adding, “Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that’s broken into 2 parts? IMHO That’s kind of lame.”

His opinion certainly is honest, but fortunately, the writers took notice and granted the renowned horror author with a response.

They wrote back, “Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff!”

Stranger Things gives nod to Stephen King’s Carrie

In Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 2, Vecna’s Curse, viewers may have noticed the subtle nod to King’s hit novel Carrie.

Carrie follows a young girl around school as she is bullied and even abused at home. When she finally gets her moment of fame, the mean kids pull a nasty prank on her where they spill pig’s blood on her as she’s crowned prom queen.

Carrie then uses her powers to get her revenge on her classmates and destroy the whole town in the process.

Carrie and Eleven already sound similar, especially this season, as Eleven navigates being bullied at a new school, powerless, and just trying to be a normal girl.

During Vecna’s Curse, viewers watched as Eleven and her friends were at the skating rink when kids from school turned the spotlight on her. Her classmates begin to circle her and tease her before she ends up having a milkshake thrown onto her and falling on her behind.

The entire scene is reminiscent of King’s novel, something that the legend himself was happy to see.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 releases July 1.