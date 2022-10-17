Stefanie Gurzanski poses while out in Los Angeles. Pic credit: @stefaniegurzanski/Instagram

Stefanie Gurzanski looked gorgeous as she was spotted leaving LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood this week.

The Canadian-born model and influencer wore a high-neck sheer top, which left little to the imagination, covered in sparkling crystals, paired with a tiny leather miniskirt.

The outfit showed off her long, tanned legs and flat stomach, which she often shows off on social media, gaining praise from her 1.9 million followers and fans.

On her feet, she wore sky-high crystallized platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana, a brand she often wears, and carried a black Mini Kelly bag by Hermès.

Her long blonde hair was slicked back into a sleek ponytail that flowed down her back.

Stefanie, also known as Baby G, wore a full glamorous makeup look with contoured features and lined lips.

Model Stefanie Gurzanski wearing a crystal sheer long-sleeve top with a black leather miniskirt. Pic credit: TWIST / BACKGRID

Stefanie Gurzanski hits the town in West Hollywood

Stefanie looked stunning as she hit West Hollywood on a night out recently.

The model attended the Italian restaurant LAVO, which is owned by the TAO Group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posted a cute video on her Instagram Story enjoying pasta and doing a little dance as she ate. She captioned the video, “Saved myself for the bomb gluten-free pasta at @lavorestaurant.”

Stefanie then later posted a photo on her Instagram, posing on a sofa in the luxury cocktail lounge The Fleur Room, located on Sunset Boulevard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby G (@stefaniegurzanski) She captioned the stunning snap simply with a crystal emoji as she showed off her sexy skin-baring look.

Stefanie Gurzanski looks unreal in Dolce & Gabbana

Stefanie is never one to shy away from a bold outfit choice and often picks revealing looks to show off her gorgeous figure and curves.

Recently she posed in two Instagram posts wearing a crystallized underwear set with high-waisted panties by Italian fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana.

The 27-year-old wore the sparkling underwear set, which featured elasticated waistbands, advertising the designer brand.

In a video she shared, she’s strutting her stuff as she emerges through D&G-branded doors, looking amazing.

She posed for a photo, covering herself slightly in a leopard print robe and adding some gothic D&G jewelry to the look. She tagged herself in the sexy snap at the five-star Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, which is a popular choice for celebs staying in the French capital.