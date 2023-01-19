Stassie Karanikolaou knows how to keep all eyes on her. The best friend of Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she unveiled her latest skintight ensemble.

The social media star wore a little black dress that clung to her curves. The dress featured cutouts along the waist and a deep V-neckline that included an edgy strappy detail.

Stassie posed for the camera while in her closet, not revealing where she was wearing the outfit, but letting fans know she was in Turks and Caicos.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a small black handbag, silver earrings, and colorful stacked bracelets.

For her hair, she kept it simple, wearing her brunette locks down and letting it cascade off her shoulders.

The Kardashian family friend went for minimal makeup, sporting neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou poses for Kylie Cosmetics’ latest lipstick

Stassie Karanikolaou has always been known to support her best friend, Kylie Jenner, so it’s no surprise when she partnered up with the brand to feature her latest lip kit, Bite Me, on Instagram.

Kylie cosmetics started in 2017 and became known for its viral lip kits, which came with a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner.

The Instagram model gave a close-up to her fans of her wearing the liquid lipstick, a beautiful matte lip color that fans could get their hands on for $32. According to the website, the shade is long wearing, so it will last long on the lips.

Stassie took a creative approach to the lipstick and put a clear gloss on top for a fun, shiny look.

To keep the focus on the daring red shade, Stassie wore a tiny white crop top with matching shorts to make the lip kit pop.

Stassie Karanikolaou brings in the new year in a daringly low-cut dress

Stassie seems to love a plunging neckline, which is no surprise since she stuns in them. The 25-year-old wore a gorgeous gray satin dress that made it hard to take your eyes off of her.

The dress featured a deep neckline, a halter strap, and a low back detail. For added shine, she had on an embellished body chain.

To highlight her gorgeous features, she wore her hair up, with two strands of hair out to frame her face.

For her makeup, she went for brown eyeshadow, heavy blush, and nude lipstick to complete the look.