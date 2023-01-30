Stassie Karanikolaou, formerly known as Stassie Baby, celebrated the weekend in paradise, soaking up the sun and hanging out in a two-piece.

The gorgeous best friend of Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a two-part carousel of pictures featuring her and another familiar face.

That familiar face was Victoria Villarroel, the former assistant of Kylie, who achieved the ultimate goal of becoming a Kardashian-Jenner friend.

Stassie’s 11 million Instagram followers were among the first to receive the riveting content featuring the two close friends.

Stassie shared images of her and her pal lounging in paradise while wearing bikinis. The Kylie-adjacent pals shared one surfboard on what appeared to be a lovely trip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Like Kylie, Stassie hides her like count, but fans could share comments.

Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel soak up the sun

The first image showed Stassie and Victoria in swimsuits, striking a pose on a single surfboard.

Stassie tilted her head back and allowed her tresses to fall behind her as she balanced like a pro on the board. She wore a green and blue bikini with a triangle top and stringy bottoms.

Meanwhile, Victoria looked directly at the camera, balancing on the same surfboard. She wore the exact same bikini as Stassi, except hers featured red and orange colors.

While the ladies looked amazing, the background was incredible. The surfboard sat atop bluish-green water which spanned as far as the eye could see. Above them, the skies were blue and decorated with fluffy clouds that looked hand-painted.

Stassie didn’t drop a geotag, but the area resembled her recent Turks and Caicos images.

The second shot featured Victoria keeping the board stable as Stassie attempted to climb back on after hopping in the water. The picture was equally as beautiful, simply offering a different perspective.

Stassie’s caption was simple, reading, “dreamin.”

It appears that being a friend of Kylie has some perks, especially for those who wish to influence. Stassie and Victoria have managed to pivot their status as Kylie’s friend into an influencing career.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes SKIMS

One recent influencing deal was for Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS.

Stassie has posted SKIMS advertisements from time to time, including a post last month.

The influencer shared a video where she revealed her two latest SKIMS sets while modeling each for the camera.

Stassie’s caption read, “you already know i love my @skims!!! 🤍 SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear dropping Friday 12/9 at 9AM PST #ad.”

Being close to the Kardashian-Jenners definitely had benefits.