Stassie Karanikolaou struck a pose for a comfy weekend shot as she shared a wise word of advice with followers. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou, aka Stassie Baby, struck a pose from the comfort of her Los Angeles apartment with a message about her work ethic.

The best friend of Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a stunning picture with a short but sweet message as the caption.

Stassie’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were among the recipients of the two-part post. The post content was nothing new for Stassie’s fans because the influencer has regularly shared scantily-dressed pictures on her social media.

However, just because the picture wasn’t particularly surprising didn’t mean it went unappreciated.

Stassie chose to hide her public like count, but she did receive 1,400-plus comments for the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption that accompanied the post read, “u snooze u lose,” with a black heart emoji.

Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in Lounge Underwear

Stassie started the carousel strong, posing on the ground atop an area rug. She pivoted her hips and bent her legs slightly, with her feet and ankles just out of the frame.

For the post, Stassie rocked a black undergarment set with a supportive top and stringy bottoms. The undergarment set retails for $45 with sustainable materials for a two-piece with embossed straps and microfiber material that goes perfectly underneath a T-shirt.

Although the undergarment set was basic in black, that was the only thing basic about the influencer who looked beautiful.

The second shot showed Stassie changing positions slightly and looking down while maintaining her posture.

The model was sure to tag the brand of the company that made the undergarment set, Lounge Underwear.

Behind Stassie was the modern-looking apartment that has served as the backdrop to many of her images in the past.

Lounge Underwear has been a longtime favorite amongst influencers and other social media personalities.

Stassie Karanikolaou x Kylie Cosmetics

Although Stassie has become a well-known name in her own right, she has still supported her best friend, Kylie Jenner. Stassie collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics to create Stassie x Kylie, a collaboration inspired by the influencer.

Among the products include the Stassie x Kylie Collection High Gloss Duo in the colors Gonna Get Wasted and Twinning, retailing for $20.

The duo also launched the Stassie x Kylie Collection Liquid Eyeliner Pen, retailing for $12.50, and demonstrated the eye makeup in an introductory video. Kylie and Stassie also showed the Stassie x Kylie Collection Liquid Eyeliner Pen, a highly-pigmented and quick-drying solution.

Stassie x Kylie by Kylie Cosmetics is available for sale where Kylie Cosmetics products are sold.