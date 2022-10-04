Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in skintight spandex for ‘the mud show’

Stassie Karanikolaou arrives at the Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood, Hosted by Vanity Fair in March 2022. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Stassie Karanikolaou (or Stassiebaby) attended Balenciaga’s SS23 “Mud Show” at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a sleek, all-black look.

The model and influencer showed off her curvaceous figure in a Balenciaga all-in-one spandex bodysuit, complete with gloves and a cropped black hooded sweatshirt worn over the top. Stassie is no stranger to figure-hugging outfits and loves to show off her curves.

The blue-eyed beauty carried a black Le Cagole bag on her shoulder, which retails for over $2000.

Her dark hair was pulled back in a sleek braid, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Her makeup look was dramatic, with the full, lined lips she is known for standing out against her all-black outfit.

She joined her best friend Kylie Jenner at the show space – which was actually submerged in mud – along with fellow front row celebs Khloe Kardashian, North West, and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn.

On Instagram, Stassie shared a carousel of images from the fashion show, including her getting ready, a close-up of her invitation, and the lost wallet of an unknown person.

She captioned her photos, “a dream is an understatement.. thank you @balenciaga for having me”.

Stassie shows off curves at Paris Fashion Week

Stassie has been doing the rounds in Paris, attending Fashion Week shows including Balmain and Coperni.

She posted the look she wore to the Coperni show for her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning it “a very special night.”

The knitted sheer dress featured cut-outs at the shoulders and chest and clung to Stassie’s amazing figure. She paired the look with cowboy boots in the same neutral colorway. Her underwear was visible underneath the dress, adding to the sexiness of the outfit’s form-fitting design.

Stassie Karanikolaou is a Balmain baby

Earlier in the week, Stassie and her best friend, Kylie Jenner, attended the Balmain show.

Photo credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She wore a braided Balmain dress in a neutral brown shade and posed in a long corridor, showing off her shapely curves in the very form-fitting design. She completed the look with ankle-tie heels and long flowing hair draped down her back.

She referred to herself in the caption as a “Balmain baby,” and her followers praised her fierce look, commenting, “Loooooove that dress!!! ❤️🔥🔥🔥” and “This look is everything 🔥🔥🔥🔥”