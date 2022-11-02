Stassie Karanikolaou channeled Medusa in sizzling Halloween snaps. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat as she modeled a skimpy green bikini in a stunning Halloween post.

The 25-year-old model and influencer took on the appearance of the monstrous Greek Gorgon Medusa for her costume.

Medusa was known in Greek Mythology for having living venomous snakes in place of hair and eyes that would turn you to stone if you gazed into them.

Stassie brought her glam take on the mythological creature, rocking a dark-green bra and golden snake accessories and showing off her jaw-dropping figure.

The bra top was metallic and forest-green in color with intricate crystal detailing around the edges.

It plunged at the neckline to form a triangular cutout shape which showed off the model’s fantastic curves.

Her glossy brunette hair covered the straps, but in one photo, they appeared to be gold with the same green crystal detailing that was featured on the body of the bra.

The bottom half of her costume was an asymmetrical miniskirt constructed of the same green metallic fabric as the bra, with the same crystal trim around the waist. It was cut at sharp angles, creating a v-shape at the front, which was interrupted by a slit on the left side.

The short skirt showed off Stassie’s incredible legs, one of which featured a golden snake slithering its way up to her thigh.

A second snake wrapped its way around her right arm, which she held outstretched in the photo.

For finishing touches, the model wore white contact lenses, gorgeous gold eyeshadow, and a golden headpiece containing Medusa’s mane of snakes.

She referenced the Gorgon’s terrifying abilities in her caption, writing, “I turn men to stone.”

Stassie Karanikolaou launches own home collection

Stassie, the best friend to cosmetic queen Kylie Jenner, took to social media last week to announce her excitement at launching her own home collection.

The YouTuber and model gave details of the products she plans to release, including comforters, sheets, throws, and bedding.

She shared a sweet snap of herself lounging at home, cozying up on a bed dressed in a furry bedding set with a quilted pattern.

A modern interior could be seen behind her, with industrial lighting, a glass fireplace, and abstract art on the walls.

She wore a black long-sleeved piece of knitwear that covered only her shoulders, and a cream tank top could be seen underneath.

Her body was partially covered as she cozied up to a pillow while she lay on the comfortable bed.

A video clip showed the product on store shelving, including a version in another neutral color option.

She expressed her relief at being able to reveal the secret in the caption, “wow !!!! i can’t believe this is REAL!!!!! been keeping this one a secret for the past few years!!”

She said, “home & design has always been a passion project for me which is why i’m so excited to announce my very own HOME COLLECTION @stassiebyanastasiakaranikolaou !! ✨”

The products will be stocked in select HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Ross stores.

Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in cheetah print bodysuit

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed onlookers recently as she stepped out in a stunning Roberto Cavalli bodysuit.

The cheetah print garment hugged her famous curves in all the right places, showing off her incredible figure.

The outfit featured an elegant sweetheart neckline with leather and chain shoulder straps accentuating Stassie’s sculpted upper body.

Her long glossy locks were slicked back into a tight bun, leaving only a couple of strands to frame her face, which was painted flawlessly in glam makeup.

To accessorize, Stassie donned silver earrings that dangled and glistened in the light.

Stassie wore the Cheetah Print Bodysuit by Robert Cavalli, purchased from the designer’s website and priced at $2,838.00.

She left a purr-fect caption on her post, writing, “meowwwwww @roberto_cavalli.”