Stassie Karanikolaou is stunning in a teeny green bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Stassie Karanikolaou sported a green bikini that highlighted her gorgeous features.

The green bikini featured thin straps and complemented Stassie’s curves and toned tummy. She looked beautiful in the bright lime pop of color.

Stassie paired the bikini with a matching skirt that draped around her hips and flowed to the floor.

The model completed the look with a baseball cap to protect her face and hair from the sun. She accessorized with several beach-themed bracelets on her left wrist and a shining diamond belly ring.

Stassie wore her brown hair loose under her hat. Her overall look was gorgeous, athletic, and ready for some fun under the sun.

The influencer posted the photo to her Instagram Story and included the text on the post, “@mondayswimwear.”

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks a little green bikini. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou is beautiful as she promotes Lounge Underwear

Stassie posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram in Lounge Underwear to promote the clothing brand’s Black Friday sale.

The star looked absolutely gorgeous in the purple Lounge wear that was light purple and featured a darker purple lace. The style of the garments highlighted her incredible curves and toned athletic physique.

Stassie’s hair was up in a bath towel, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a necklace with a small pendant, and a shiny belly ring.

She posed in front of an inviting tropical location, complete with green palm trees. Her overall look was sexy and relaxed in the beautiful environment.

Stassie captioned her post, “don’t miss out on @loungeunderwear black friday sale.”

Stassie Karanikolaou was stunning in a little black bikini

Stassie posted a beautiful series of photos to Instagram in a tiny black bikini. She looked amazing and so happy to be soaking up the sun.

The bikini complemented her gorgeous body and toned figure. She elevated the look with layered silver necklaces that nicely reflected the sun and let the star shine even brighter.

Stassie posed in front of a wide, blue ocean that waved with life behind her. The sky was freckled with clouds, and the sun shone brightly on the model’s skin. Her makeup was minimal, with just a touch of mascara and pink lips.

Stassie captioned her series of photos with a variety of ocean-themed emojis, and the post was flooded with over 1,300 comments.