Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in falling hotel robe for glam shot

Stassie Karanikolaou in front of plants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All eyes are on Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassie Baby, as she continues living her best life into the fall season.

She made it known that she had a blast at Paris Fashion Week, documenting the highlights of her time in Europe on social media.

She shared a series of gorgeous photos, including one where she’s getting her makeup professionally done in a swanky hotel room.

Stassie isn’t the type of bombshell to shy away from a solid photo opportunity, even if her makeup hasn’t totally been finished up yet.

Some of her most enjoyable moments at Paris Fashion Week included eating delicious foods, admiring beautiful views, and trying on sexy shoes.

Her beautiful hotel room picture is just one of many when it comes to the most stunning shots she captured during her recent trip.

Stassie Karanikolaou looks glamorous in a hotel robe

There’s something very chic and classy about wearing a high-end robe inside a luxurious hotel room. Stassie sat back while a makeup artist applied powder to her face while the sleeve of her robe seductively slipped off her shoulder.

Since the sleeve of the robe had fallen down, her upper chest was easy to see in the jaw-dropping shot. She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and clipped back, likely to keep it out of the way of the makeup artist who was working their magic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anastasia Karanikolaou in a hotel room. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The makeup she did already have applied before the pic was taken included eyebrow tint, mascara, lashes, eyeshadow, lipstick, blush, and foundation.

Stassie Karanikolaou is a beauty in a crop top

Since Stassie has such a flat stomach with a perfect figure to match, it makes sense that she would choose to wear crop tops and shirts that show a little more skin often.

In another series of pictures she posted on social media, she was wearing a solid white crop top without a bra underneath. Although the collar on the shirt was high enough to reach the bottom of her neck, the fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra was still easy to notice.

She paired the white crop top with a super long shiny jacket covered in several different reflective colors. She also added a denim skirt with ripped material at the bottom.

Regardless of the shoes that Stassie chooses to wear, she always looks amazing. She didn’t fail with this outfit either. In the pictures, Stassie wore over-the-knee high boots that appeared to be made of patterned denim material.

The flawless model accessorized the look with a pair of small clear shades, a box-shaped white purse, rings on her fingers, dangly earrings, and a belly button piercing.