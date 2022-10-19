Stassie Karanikolaou looks flawless as she steps out for dinner in Sydney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby, was recently captured walking the streets of Sydney, Australia.

She was spotted in a gorgeous, all-black fit as she seemed to enjoy her night out.

The 25-year-old has certainly established herself as both a model and a successful influencer.

Stassie first started her career back in January 2014 when she did her first photo shoot for A-list Nation Magazine.

Since then, the model has also launched her own YouTube channel, in which she has used her full name and has over 700 thousand subscribers.

Stassie has also made news through the growing friendship between her and Kylie Jenner, as they are spotted out with one another quite frequently.

Stassie Karanikolaou travels down under

Stassie took some much-needed time away from the States as she traveled down under to Syndey, Australia.

The model was recently photographed in a jaw-dropping fit as she just arrived at a restaurant called Mimi’s in Sydney.

Stassie wore a black low-cut halter top that accentuated her toned abs.

She paired the top with a skintight, ripped maxi-skirt, which included a slit that stopped right before her thigh.

Her boots complemented the look perfectly as she wore a black knee-high suede boot.

She then accessorized with a pair of chunky silver earrings, matching rings, and a black buckle handbag she had securely placed over her shoulder.

Stassie wore her hair down in light curls as it gently blew behind her back.

Her skin was glowing as she went for a more natural-looking face for the fit.

She wore a light brown eyeshadow across her lid and paired it with a splash of blush and pink lips.

The whole outfit was rather flattering and overall well-executed.

Stassie Karanikolaou enjoys a night out in Sydney. Pic credit: @MTRX/BACKGRID

Stassie Karanikolaou enjoys the simple things

In a recent Instagram post, the star treated her 10.9 million followers with a fun burger picture.

The model held the hamburger in her mouth and still looked effortlessly gorgeous while doing so.

Stassie was wearing an all-black ensemble yet again as she showed off her fresh set of nails.

This post was just the first of many pictures, as she uploaded an array of photos from her Paris trip.

She captioned the collage of photos, “paris fashion week diary out now 🤍@wwd @leighnordstrom.”

The post gained full support from her fans as it received over 500 loving comments.