Stassie Karanikolaou stuns braless in tight tube dress

Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her hourglass figure over the weekend while spending time in the Hamptons.

The social media influencer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a three-photo carousel with her 11 million followers.

Stassie put her curves on display in a skin-tight mini dress

Although she may be known for being Kylie Jenner’s “other half,” Stassie’s recent photos showed her alone while standing in front of an East Hampton beach.

She flaunted her body in a skin-tight, strapless brown mini dress while posing with both her hands on her head. The influencer finished off the look with a silver bracelet, small silver earrings, and a black handbag.

In the second photo, Stassie tagged the jewelry brand Jennifer Fisher and the Australian clothing brand Bec + Bridge. She also wrote four emojis that consisted of two hands coming together to create a heart for the caption of the post.

Celebrity BFF Kylie earned the top spot in the comment section by giving Stassie her opinion on the photos. “Love these,” the reality star wrote on the post.

Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie and Kylie’s latest collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics

Although Stassie has grown her online presence as an individual creator, she is still recognized for her longtime friendship with Kylie Jenner. The two have been friends since middle school and have been leaning on each other for support ever since.

“We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” Karanikolaou said in an interview with Bustle.

On June 13, the two launched their own mini collection, the STASSIE X KYLIE collaboration, through Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie started the cosmetics company back in 2015 and the brand has successfully evolved with new products, launches, and collaborations throughout the years.

Stassie shared the news of the collab on Instagram with promotional photos of the duo rocking corresponding pink and blue outfits.

“STASSIE X KYLIE mini collection launches TOMORROW at 9am 🥺💖 making this collection with my best friend has been a dream and i hope you all love it as much as we do!! @kyliejenner i love you forever @kyliecosmetics,” she wrote.

The collaboration features a variety of light blue and pink makeup products, including liquid eyeliner pencils and lip kits. The best friend duo also shared a YouTube video to introduce the origin behind the products and give fans a tutorial on how to use them.

“When I met Stas, all she used to do was wear these crazy liquid liner colors, so I really wanted to have liquid liners as part of our collection,” Kylie said when introducing the first product.

When it came to choosing the colors for the collection, Kylie said that the combination came from her favorite color being pink and Stassie’s gorgeous blue eyes.

“I feel like pink and blue were the cutest colors we could go for,” Stassie added.

The full mini-collection, which includes six different products/bundles, is currently available for purchase on the Kylie Cosmetics website.