Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou might have another exciting proposition, as she revealed in a recent social media post.

The post, which Stassie shared on her Instagram, showed the influencer in a black bikini while standing near the beach.

The three-part Instagram carousel saw Stassie posing in paradise and soaking up the sun.

While the content was captivating, there was more to the share than just a thirst trap.

As Stassie revealed in a caption accompanying the share, “may or may not be wearing something that’s gonna be available soon ;).”

Although fans might have to wait to see what Stassie has in store, they can still get a piece of their favorite social media star.

Stassie Karanikolaou strikes a pose by the beach

In the first image, Stassie pivoted her hips while wearing a black bikini. Stassie gazed at the camera, looking fierce, with her brown tresses falling in her face. The best friend of Kylie Jenner had a natural glow and beautifully bronzed skin as she channeled her inner model.

The second shot saw Stassie add a garment, rocking a long-sleeve black cover-up that was flowy and weather-appropriate.

Behind Stassie, blue skies and clear water created a stunning visual.

The final picture featured Stassie wearing her cover-up differently, demonstrating versatility.

As it turns out, Stassie has numerous ventures in the works.

It seems that having a multimillionaire as a best friend has motivated Stassie, who has launched multiple businesses.

One of Stassie’s companies, Stassie Home, has plush blankets with fashionable styles.

Stassie Karanikolaou unveils Stassie Home on Amazon Prime

Last month, Stassie capitalized on her social media following by promoting her latest venture, Stassie Home, on her Instagram.

The blossoming mogul started her home goods collection with a simple line of four blankets. Stassie was the model for her fabulous blankets, which she revealed had faux fur.

The first release from Stassie Home was the Stassie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, which comes in Blush, Spa, Wheat, and White.

The throws have understated elegance for an affordable price of $39.98 and are available on Amazon.

As for Stassie, she modeled the Blush version of her stylish new creation.

Stassie’s caption read, “@stassiehome is now available on amazon!!!! launching first with our faux fur throw blankets in 4 colors!! seriously the softest throws ever, this color is ‘blush’ 💗 link in my bio 💗.”

Although Stassie has just launched Stassie Home, things look promising for the hardworking influencer.

Fans can check out Stassie Home exclusively on Amazon.