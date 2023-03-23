Stassie Karanikolaou shared a sexy snap this week as she promoted Lounge Underwear for their seventh birthday celebration.

Standing in her bathroom at home, the model and influencer took three mirror selfies wearing a matching black and white lace balcony bra and thong that showed off her curves and toned figure.

Stassie seemed to be in the process of carrying out some self-care as she appeared with no makeup on, wearing some black charcoal undereye masks.

To make the shot even sweeter, the 25-year-old held one of her pet cats up to her face as she took the photos.

In the background of the snaps, we could see a towel on the rack and the sliding bathroom door lying open to reveal a stylish lounge area with neutral decor.

Stassie captioned the image by saying, “one of those days 🫶🏼@loungeunderwear 7th bday sale.”

Fans speculate Stassie Karanikolaou has split with Jaden Hossler

As reported by Monsters and Critics two weeks ago, Stassie had gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, singer Jaden Hossler.

Stassie even joined Jaden on his tour of the US and Mexico. However, fans are now speculating that the pair have already split.

While photos they posted together remain on both their feeds, there have been no new snaps since the beginning of March.

Add to that the fact that on March 18, Stassie uploaded a carousel of images, including one where she’d clearly been crying, and her followers were quick to put two and two together.

One commented, “So ug broke up?” while another replied, “I think maybe they did but they still follow one another and have all their posts of one another up so I’m not sure.”

Comments from Stassie’s Instagram. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou launches Sunny Vodka

Stassie often endorses brands and collaborates on various projects. However, she is usually quiet about her own brand, Sunny Vodka, which she started last year with her close friend, Zack Bia.

Stassie, whose drink of choice is vodka, set out to make a gluten-free alternative to tequila.

In an interview with Ocean Drive last month, Stassie revealed how much she loved her product, saying, “Sunny is quite literally ingrained in my lifestyle. I don’t go anywhere without it. It’s honestly been a dream to be able to create something, have it and share it with all my friends. I love entertaining and hosting get-togethers and parties, so being able to have Sunny be a part of that made so much sense.”

Stassie’s drink of choice? During the day, she’ll opt for Sunny with cucumber, mint, and lime, while she’ll go for a martini at night.