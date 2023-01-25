Stassie Karanikolaou, aka Stassie Baby, enjoyed another day from paradise as being the best friend of Kylie Jenner appeared to have perks.

Although Kylie wasn’t with Stassie, she certainly helped give the influencer part of her massive platform on social media and from her reality TV shows. As Kylie slayed in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, Stassie took things to the islands for a delightful share.

Stassie’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were among the first to receive the five-part post.

The pictures looked like they were straight out of a magazine, with gorgeous views of Turks and Caicos. Stassie also looked fabulous in a hot pink bikini as she struck a series of poses using nature as her backdrop.

Each shot appeared better than the next as Stassie tried her hand at modeling.

Just like Kylie, Stassie hides her like counts, but fans could still show love in the comments.

Stassie Karanikolaou strikes a pose in pink two-piece

Stassie started her IG carousel strong, walking toward the camera and combing her tresses with her hands.

The second image showed Stassie walking away from the camera with bronzed skin and the ocean serving as the background.

The third shot featured Stassie kneeling and tilting back her head with closed eyes.

Finally, Stassie looked into the distance with the sun kissing her skin.

Stassie’s hair was wet from the ocean as she truly committed to the ocean shoot.

As for Stassie, she showed appreciation for how far she has come in the caption of her latest post. She wrote, “this s**t feels like paradise.” And from the perspective of a viewer, it looked like paradise.

She rocked natural makeup, allowing her beauty to shine. The influencer didn’t wear many accessories either, sporting only a navel piercing.

Stassie has never been afraid of a little makeup, however.

Stassie Karanikolaou collabs with Kylie Cosmetics for Stassie X Kylie

Kylie collaborated with Stassie for a Kylie Cosmetics reveal called Stassie X Kylie.

The collection featured bright eye colors and glossy lips, and the duo happily demonstrated a few of the products in a YouTube video shared last year.

The friends showed the Stassie X Kylie Liquid Eyeliner Pens, which come in a light blue shade, called Blue Eyed Babe, and a pink hue, called 4 Ever Ting, retailing for $12.50.

For the lips, fans could try the Stassie x Kylie Collection High Gloss Duo in Gonna Get Wasted and Twinning, retailing for $20.

For a final touch of glow, the Kylighter Illuminating Powder in Bestie Energy retails for $16.50.

Interested fans can purchase the Stassie x Kylie by Kylie Cosmetics collection on the Kylie Cosmetics website and at participating Ulta Beauty stores.