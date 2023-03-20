It was another day, another bikini picture for influencer Stassie Karanikolaou.

The best friend of Kylie Jenner recently hinted at a new release and didn’t make fans wait long to see what she meant.

As it turns out, Stassie joined forces with Cupshe to demonstrate her fashion prowess. Cupshe, founded in 2015, provides trendy swimsuits for affordable prices, and it was a natural fit for Stassie.

The model revealed that her Cupshe x Stassie collection was available last week.

Not only did Stassie help create the stylish Cupshe swimwear. She also served as the model for the fresh designs, proving her skills were numerous.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassie’s latest post, shared with her 11.1 million Instagram followers, saw the California native rocking white swimsuits from the line.

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrates Cupshe partnership

Stassie’s Instagram share saw her wearing a swimsuit for everyone with a coverup, a bikini, and a one-piece featuring the same trendy fabric.

First, Stassie sported the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Plunge Backless Monokini Swimsuit, which retails for $29.99. She posed in the desert, with stone walls surrounding her as she stood underneath blue skies.

Next, Stassie rocked the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Chiffon Cover-Up Skirt in white, with a maxi length and a flowy silhouette, for a retail value of $27.99. She stood by a white wall, with her silhouette casting a shadow for a visually stunning look.

Finally, the model closed out the post rocking the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set in white, with a price tag of $33.99. Stassie sat on a wooden bench with leaves shading some of her body.

Stassie revealed in her caption, “my fav print from the collection.”

It was clear from the post that Stassie has undeniably good looks, which made her a hot commodity. But the influencer recently revealed that she has a discerning taste.

Stassie Karanikolaou talks about romance and Raya

Stassie interviewed with Nylon last year and talked about her name change after dropping her IG handle, Stassie Baby.

She also revealed what she looked for in a lover, explaining that she required depth.

Stassie said, “It’s hard for me to find someone attractive unless I get to know their personality.”

The influencer also discussed her hangups with Raya, a dating app exclusively for the wealthy.

She continued, “That’s why I can’t do dating apps. All my friends send me guys on Raya, and I used to have it, but I would just never ‘heart’ anyone.”

Although Stassie may not be too fond of dating apps, something suggests she won’t have struggles in the relationship department.