Stassie Karanikolaou, formerly known as Stassie Baby, made a splash as she headed into the weekend.

The beautiful bestie of Kylie Jenner took to her social media to post a jam-packed carousel of photos featuring her outdoor shower adventures.

Stassie’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were the first to receive the four-part share showing an after-swim shower.

The influencer looked beautiful as she showered in paradise, backed by bright blue skies and fluffy clouds. The water behind the model was a gorgeous color of greenish-blue, adding to the tropical vibes of the shot.

Also adding to the tropical vibes was Stassie’s brown bikini.

Stassie was sure to tag SKIMS, Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian’s brand.

Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in SKIMS for outdoor shower

The first picture showed Stassie with her hands in her hair and a tilted back head as the water cascaded down her tresses.

The second image featured the water hitting a different part of Stassie’s body as she caught some of the streams with her hands.

A swipe right revealed Stassie arching her back and facing the ocean as she took in the view.

Finally, Stassie moved her body slightly for one more angle, closing out the delightful post.

Stassie wore the SKIMS Swim Triangle Top in Cocoa, retailing for $38. She paired the bikini top with the SKIMS Swim Dipped Tied Bottoms, retailing for $36.

Stassie let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free.

Of course, Kim hasn’t been the only Kardashian-Jenner that Stassie has supported.

Stassie Karanikolaou teams up with Kylie Cosmetics for Stassie X Kylie

As longtime friends of Stassie and Keeping Up With The Kardashians know, Stassie and Kylie Jenner have been close since the early seasons of KUWTK.

Much like Kylie, Stassie has demonstrated a love for all things fashion and beauty. When Kylie Cosmetics dropped a collaboration inspired by Stassie’s middle school makeup, fans flocked to the collection.

The fun video, shared on Kylie’s YouTube, featured the two besties discussing and trying on each product from the Stassie x Kylie collection.

The ladies showed the highly-pigmented nature of the quick-drying Stassie x Kylie Collection Liquid Eyeliner Pen.

A few products that the duo demonstrated for fans included the Stassie x Kylie Collection High Gloss Duo and the illuminating Bestie Energy highlighter.

Kylie also showed the Stassie version of the iconic Kylie Lipkit. The Stassie Baby Lipkit featured a lip liner and a lip gloss to create the perfect pout.

Fans can buy the Stassie x Kylie by Kylie Cosmetics online on the Kylie Cosmetics website and at participating Ulta Beauty stores.