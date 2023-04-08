Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is back in paradise, and the influencer has wasted no time making the best of her environment.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Stassie arrived in Turks and Caicos, one of her most frequently visited locations. Much like fellow California native and influencer Emily Elizabeth, Stassie has posted heartfelt messages, gushing about the gorgeous spot in the past.

Stassie has repeatedly turned the tropical destination into gorgeous photoshoots, choosing luxurious vacation spots as her backdrop. And Stassie’s latest trip to Turks and Caicos looks to be another one for the history books.

Heading into the weekend, Stassie continued delivering content from her swanky villa, and each post was better than the last.

She started with a nighttime shot featuring her accommodations, and when the sun rose, Stassie did it again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassie blessed her 11 million Instagram carousel featuring her recently-launched Cupshe design and three killer poses. Her caption read, “best view.”

Stassie Karanikolaou hits Turks and Caicos with Cupshe promotion

In the first shot, Stassie lounged on the beach, positioning her body in a tabletop pose. She placed her hands and knees in parallel positions, rocking a natural glow and smiling.

The second image saw Stassie sitting on the white beach sand as an ocean wave crashed to the shore. She looked fiercely into the camera, lounging on her extended hands and delivering a stoic look.

Stassie closed out the carousel with folded legs, positioning her side to the camera, with dark locks cascading down her back.

The Turks and Caicos created the perfect backdrop with clear blue skies, bluish-green water, and white sandy beaches. In the images, Stassie was sure to represent Cupshe and the collaborative effort she released last month.

The influencer rocked the Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set, which retails for $33.99.

Although Stassie wore the brown version, it’s also available in white.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes her Cupshe partnership

Stassie teamed up with Cupshe, an established name in the trendy but affordable swimwear space.

The bestie of Kylie Jenner provided creative input and was the model for the campaign.

Last month, Stassie used her 11 million Instagram followers to share a few new Cupshe designs and reveal her favorite print.

In another three-part share, Stassie rocked the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Plunge Backless Monokini Swimsuit, which costs $29.99. She also donned the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Chiffon Cover-Up Skirt in white, retailing for $27.99.

Finally, the influencer donned the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Wraparound Bra & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set in white, retailing for $33.99.

As Stassie’s vacation continues, fans can expect more from the beautiful influencer.