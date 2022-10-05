Stassie Karanikolaou pumps iron in skintight spandex for gym show off

Close up of Stassie Karanikolaou. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Who says that working out and looking good can’t be mutually exclusive?

For Stassie Karanikolaou, keeping up with appearances while pumping iron is the norm.

Fitness lovers everywhere can agree that weight lifting is an incredible form of exercise when paired with the right amount of cardio.

Video footage of Stassie mixing it up with both fitness methods while wearing an eye-catching outfit was shared on the model’s social media page earlier this week.

In the video, Stassie is seen strengthening her legs before doing squats with a barbell and hopping on a treadmill.

Her outfit of choice for her intense workout is definitely worth checking out.

Stassie Karanikolaou’s skintight gym fit is sensational

Stassie certainly knows how to turn up the heat when it comes to her clothing choices. Even when she’s at the gym, she looks spectacularly remarkable.

While working on her fitness goals for the day, she wore a black sports bra with spaghetti straps on her top half. The sports bra helped show off her toned arms, shoulders, and back.

Over her legs and thighs, she wore a pair of high-waisted leggings that tightened up around her hips with cinching material.

Some parts of the video revealed a few inches of skin around her midsection. In other parts of the video, she wore a waist trainer strapped across the middle.

Stassie also rocked thick white socks with black sneakers while avoiding jewelry altogether. She wore her dark brown hair slicked back in a high ponytail and skipped out on a full face of makeup.

Stassi dazzles outside of the gym

It just so happens that the gym is only one of the places where Stassie is known to show up looking her best.

In another photo thread she posted during the summertime, she appeared to be hanging out at home in a stylish outfit that revealed her hard work and physical results from time spent in the gym.

She wore a simple black crop top with thick straps over her shoulders. She also added a mini cargo skirt in a dark shade of gray.

Stassie went with three lovely pieces of jewelry to complete the look: A watch, a clunky ring, and her belly button piercing. She goes back and forth between wearing and ditching her belly button piercing. Either way, her toned abs are always highlighted.

A couple of her tattoos were revealed in the fourth picture of the photo thread. She showed off the tiny tattoos located on her bicep and rib cage.