Stassie Karanikolaou kicks up her legs in hot pink dress and platform heels

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks a hot pink dress and platform shoes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mastering the art of fashion comes easy for Stassie Karanikolaou, who was widely recognized as Kylie Jenner’s best friend at one point in time.

Ever since her style choices upgraded in recent years, she’s become extremely popular among fans in her own right.

A quick scroll through Stassie’s Instagram feed reveals just how much she knows about clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty.

Most recently, she wore an undeniably gorgeous dress while posing in the backseat of a car while wearing a hot pink dress made with a hefty amount of fabric.

Although the dress’s fabric takes up a lot of space inside the car, her legs are still the star of the show.

Her tan, sun-kissed calves look just as toned as ever, compared to some of the other pictures and videos she’s shared in the past.

Stassie Karanikolaou dazzles in hot pink dress

She accessorizes her look with a pink purse that flawlessly matches her dress, along with white platform heels and a pair of vintage sunglasses.

She added a simple caption that said “Last but not least” with a pink heart emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassie was also sure to tag Maison Valentino, a well-known creative director and fashion designer.

Stassie often rocks a ‘pretty in pink’ look

Although Stassie can seem to pull off outfits in any color, it’s clear that she’s “pretty in pink” no matter what.

Whether she decides to wear a dress, a matching fitness set, lingerie, bikinis, or something else, she’s a total showstopper.

Her recent outing in a hot pink dress was fabulous, but so was one of her previous spring outfits that consisted of a pink corset-style gown.

Stassie posed in front of a camera wearing a glittering, pink dress while seated on an outdoor chair. Thanks to her seductive pose, her curves easily took centerstage in the photo.

The model made it known that she’s a social media starlet with an hourglass figure, toned arms, and sleek legs. For accessories, she didn’t add in any necklaces or bracelets, but she wore several rings and a pair of silver earrings.

She wore her dark hair pulled back away from her face and in a slicked-back bun.

She also rocked an exquisite makeup look that day with tinted eyebrows, eyeliner, blush, and a natural shade of lipstick.