Stassie Karanikolaou in swimsuit celebrates sleeping 15 hours

Anastasia Karanikolaou at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrates sleeping like a baby as she flaunts her stunning swimsuit body. The model, influencer, and BFF to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner put her killer figure on show in an Instagram share this week, placing her at the Coachella music festival, where it looks like she’s been having fun.

Posting amid nights of partying, the blonde shared a gallery of snaps for her 10.8 million followers, wowing with a brunette look and pulling off edgy fashion.

Stassie Karanikolaou stuns after 15 hours of sleep

In her opening photo, Stassie posed amid flowering greenery and on an outdoor path. All hips don’t lie; the Pretty Little Thing partner rocked a low-waisted and thigh-skimming miniskirt in slate shades, with a complicated and cut-out swimsuit in gray and charcoal offsetting it.

Highlighting her golden tan and toned abs, the Kardashian inner-circle member sported a mean manicure and futuristic shades, with further photos showing her partying it up in Palm Springs, CA, where she attended Spotify’s Desert Kick Back at Coachella.

Boasting about how well she’s slept since the late nights, the stunner wrote: “I just slept for 15 hours xx.”

However, the post included an insight into how Stassie stays looking so fresh-faced amid her travels as she was seen applying a soothing jade roller with a swipe right.

Stassie, who boasts close ties with affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing, has been shouting out other brands on Instagram this year. Earlier this month, while posing in a strapless blue dress, the model stunned fans with a home selfie for White Fox Boutique, writing: “Another mirror pic.” Stassie burst onto the scene as 24-year-old Kylie Jenner’s new best friend after the former E! star ditched model Jordyn Woods back in 2019, amid Woods’ cheating scandal with NBA player and ex to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassie Karanikolaou is in Khloe Kardashian’s Good Squad

Stassie has also modeled for Khloe’s 2016-founded Good American brand as part of the label’s Good Squad.

“In 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns. But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that,” she has stated, per Page Six.