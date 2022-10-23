Stassie Karanikolaou shows off her curves as she’s spotted arriving at Doja Cat’s 27th birthday costume theme party held at Raspoutine nightclub in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model and influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou stepped out looking beautiful in black Friday night.

She donned the curve-hugging outfit for Doja Cat’s birthday celebration in West Hollywood.

Stassie was spotted walking into the event in a fitted black tank top dress.

The 25-year-old’s outfit was partly cut out on the sides to reveal her toned physique. The little black dress hugged the model’s curves. It was cinched in the middle and featured a deep v-neck.

Stassie wore her long brown hair down and parted in the middle for a sleek look. She had long white nails for the occasion and accessorized with a small purse over her shoulder. Strappy black heels that tied around her ankles completed the look.

She kept her makeup simple and smiled to show off her glossy nude-colored lips. She seemed happy to be celebrating her friend.

Stassie turns heads in a gorgeous LBD. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated Doja Cat’s birthday

Singer and rapper Doja Cat turned 27 this weekend and threw a massive star-studded themed party. Guests arrived for the masquerade in masks, and many attendees wore lingerie or little black outfits similar to Stassie’s.

The exclusive party was held at Raspoutine nightclub, and Stassie was just one of many celebrities invited. Models Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber were just some of the major names who made an appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassie arrived with videographer Cole Bennett who absolutely did not match her vibe. Cole went for a casual look in a bucket hat, plain t-shirt, and puffy vest.

Stassie stunned in all-black this week

The influencer recently turned heads in black for another celebration.

Stassie shared a picture in a fitted black dress with fireworks in the background as she lounged on a boat in Sydney.

The event was in celebration of the clothing brand Hello Molly’s tenth anniversary. The model’s outfit was part of the brand’s anniversary collection.

Stassie has rocked black all week, it seems.

The model was spotted out at dinner in a black crop top and matching skirt last week as well. Stassie wore knee-high black suede boots and toted a black buckle purse. Her outfit was also part of the Hello Molly collection.