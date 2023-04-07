Stassie Karanikolaou arrived in paradise and blessed her feed in what will likely become a weekend of shares.

The Sunny Vodka co-founder shared a four-part carousel on her Instagram, keeping her 11 million followers up to date.

The latest was Stassie’s second post since arriving in Turks and Caicos, which she has gushed about in recent weeks.

The first detailed Stassie’s arrival at the lavish villa, where she turned the night into a photo shoot. The BFF of Kylie Jenner posed in a Jacquemus dress, smiling and soaking up the moment.

When the sun came up, Stassie enjoyed another shoot, but this one featured bikinis.

Although Stassie has earned a living by influencing, there was no sponsor for her latest post. Her caption simply read, “blue eyed girl.”

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks Hunza G in Turks and Caicos

In the first image, Stassie posed on a lounge chair, placing her knees in a folded position behind her. She placed one arm by her ear, using the other for balance, and showing bangles on both wrists. The influencer sported a natural glow, with glossy lips and a fierce gaze.

The second shot saw Stassie sitting with crossed legs as lush greenery decorated the backdrop.

Finally, Stassie leaned in, getting close to the camera and ending the carousel on a high note.

For those interested in Stassie’s fit, she wore the Hunza G Gigi Bikini in metallic copper leopard. She paired the bottoms with the Hunza G Gigi Bikini bottoms in metallic copper leopard.

Unfortunately for those who may wish to snag the two-piece, it quickly sold out and became a fan favorite. Fans interested in purchasing the leopard print piece will have to wait to see if Hunza G restocks.

But there is some good news — the exact same suit is available on the Hunza G site in different colors. Buyers can check out the Hunza G Gigi Bikini in Metallic Cocoa, for a similar color, without the animal print.

And for those who are flexible, the two-piece also comes in Emerald, Metallic Denim, and Bubblegum, with more on the site.

Although Stassie didn’t have a sponsored post, she appears to be doing well on the business front.

Stassie Karanikolaou talks Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou

Recently, Stassie was the cover girl for Ocean Drive magazine, serving looks and delivering an interview to the publication.

In the interview, Stassie discussed her business ventures, including Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou or Stassie Home.

As Stassie revealed, she has moved frequently and grown a passion for interior design.

Stassie explained, “Redecorating my spaces has become a passion of mine, especially my bedroom. It’s my safe place, so I want it to be cozy. It’s been super fun and challenging to tap into my creative side, trying to piece things together that not just I but everyone will like.”

Stassie’s products, including the Stassie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, are available on Amazon for $39.98.