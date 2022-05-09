Stassie Karanikolaou in bikini is a ‘drama queen’

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou showed off a hot summer look to get things started early, rocking a yellow two-piece with a floral design. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Anastasia Karanikolaou, or Stassie as fans know her, brought some summer vibes to social media when she donned a sexy two-piece that had all the feels of the warmer months ahead.

Stassie, who catapulted to fame with her hit YouTube channel that she started five years ago, has remained a fan favorite with her sexy social media posts and her infamous bestie status with Kylie Jenner. She heated the internet up as she shared a sensuous, bikini-clad, two-part series of snaps.

Lapping up some rays with some lush greenery behind her, Stassie hit a home run as she proudly displayed glowing skin and a toned body for the world to see.

Stassie bared her physique in a steamy bikini

With a following of a whopping 10.8 million people, Stassie has not had any trouble keeping up with the Kardashians, so to speak, as she continues to show her prowess as an online influencer and personality.

The 24-year-old native Californian gave her followers a glimpse of the heat to come when she threw on a sexy bikini for two sultry snaps that she captioned simply “drama queen.”

Stassie could first be seen sitting on a benched wall, likely somewhere close to her L.A. home, rocking glowing, perfect skin and minimal-to-no makeup, her auburn locks twisted up into a messy bun as she stared intently at the camera.

Her belly button piercing was on full display as she leaned slightly back against her hands, shining against her toned abs as her chest popped out at the middle of her bandeau-top ring, which lay at her sternum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second snap showed Stassie leaning all the way back against the wall; her eyes closed as she crooked one arm under her head as the other lay across her belly, her manicured nails stretching elegantly onto her side.

Stassie recently dropped her first collection with PrettyLittleThings

While Stassie may be best known for her celebrity friendships and Instagram posts, the social media starlet is venturing into other venues as she explores different ways to make her name known.

In an interview with E! News last fall, Stassie revealed that she was excited to make a return to clothing, dropping her first line with PrettyLittleThings.

“It’s been special for me to return to dressing up. It’s something that my friends and I love to do…dress up, spend time together, have a nice dinner,” she told the magazine. “So for me, dressing up again is really also about recognizing that we are able to be back around our friends and family again and enjoy each other’s company.”

Stassie continued, explaining that one of the things she loves about the company is its body-inclusive mode of operations, adding, “It’s important to celebrate brands that create collections with all shapes and sizes in mind. And, not to mention, PLT is always up to date with the latest trends.”