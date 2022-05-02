Stassie Karanikolaou in bikini for ‘beach bum’ showoff

Anastasia Karanikolaou close up at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Stassie Karanikolaou is stunning as a “beach bum” while in a bikini. The model, influencer, and BFF to mogul Kylie Jenner continues to turn heads with her skimpy outfits, although this set of photos proved more toned down than usual.

Stassie, 24, made it glam and low-key all at once, stunning the camera with a double set of photos as fans rushed to hit “like.”

Stassie Karanikolaou has ‘beach bum’ vibes in bikini

Posting as she tagged Glam Seamless Hair Extensions and extensions stylist Priscilla Valles, the blonde ditched her usual light locks for a more demure and darker shade, posing seated against a wall and showing hints of her bikini body.

Stassie sat with her knees up to her chest in her opening photo, looking chill and peeping a printed bikini.

Flaunting her plump pout as she wore glowy highlighter on her cheeks and tan eyeshadow, the L.A.-based star also sported a mean manicure, plus the tan that’s clearly a year-round deal for her.

A swipe right showed her closer up, with fans getting a better view of her arm tattoos. “Beach bum,” the caption read.

Fascination over Stassie has peaked in recent years, this as she seemingly replaces model Jordyn Woods as billionaire Kylie’s best friend. Jordyn was kicked out of the Kardashian inner circle in 2019 following her cheating admission with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian. Stassie, who was friends with Jordyn, has confirmed she’s no longer hanging out with The Masked Singer star. She told the Call Her Daddy podcast:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Oh no,” with regards to hanging out with Woods. “For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this, but it’s for my own reasons.”

Stassie Karanikolaou opens up on Kylie Jenner friendship

As to her friendship with mom of two Kylie, Stassie told Bustle: “We get our TikToks [and] photos in before we leave the house because we don’t know if there’s going to be a cute photo spot at the restaurant,” adding: “So we’ve got to get the photos before as backup.”

Stassie is a regular face on Kylie’s Instagram. The two have twinned in bikinis and matching Chanel and attend high-profile parties together. Jenner has, however, featured Stassie less of late, perhaps due to focusing on her 2021 pregnancy and the 2022 arrival of her second child.