Stassie Karanikolaou in bikini complains about weather

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is turning heads while stripped down to a tiny bikini, and she doesn’t seem too happy about the weather. The influencer and bestie to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner now comes backed by 10.8 million fans on Instagram, and her latest share came with a bit of a grumble over dashed sunbathing opportunities.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the blonde bombshell flaunted her killer swimsuit body in a home selfie, showing off her figure and her glam interiors, although there was humor, too.

Stassie Karanikolaou shows off bikini body

Posing in front of a massive full-length and studded mirror reflecting a chic staircase, the L.A.-based star stood with her smartphone in one hand and a big blue bottle in the other. The camera took in her super curvy hips and flat stomach, this as she modeled a red-piped, embellished, and slightly sparkly string bikini.

Showing off her golden tan and fierce cleavage, the Lounge Underwear face also donned a baseball cap to match her pool-ready two-piece, with the shot actually showing off her stomach area twice – once from the main mirror, with a reflection also coming from a ceiling mirror panel.

Taking to her caption and keeping it short and sweet, Stassie wrote: “Uv is 8” with a a distressed emoji.

The sun worshipper is known for her sun-drenched Instagram images, with March 12 seeing her posing all sunkissed amid a beachy setting as she promoted affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing. Keep scrolling for it.

Stassie Karanikolaou is a Pretty Little Thing

Stassie, 24, has landed herself a sweet gig as the face of Pretty Little Thing’s Shape collection. She also boasts her own Pretty Little Thing x Stassie edit, joining British model Demi Rose in this. The rival to Fashion Nova is known for high-profile celebrity collabs, ones that have included model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat in the past.

In October 2021, Stassie told E! News: “It’s been special for me to return to dressing up. It’s something that my friends and I love to do…dress up, spend time together, have a nice dinner. So for me, dressing up again is really also about recognizing that we are able to be back around our friends and family again and enjoy each other’s company.”

Gushing over the brand’s inclusivity efforts, the beauty added: “I love that PrettyLittleThing creates pieces for all body types. It’s important to celebrate brands that create collections with all shapes and sizes in mind.”