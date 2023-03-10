As a California native, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has the luxury of swimming in her pool year-round.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner’s best friend took the opportunity to go for a dip and promote a brand.

It all went down on Stassie’s Instagram, where she has 11.1 million followers.

Stassie has used her significant following to promote brands in the past, from SKIMS to Fashion Nova.

For Stassie’s latest share, she posted a trio of images as she struck a pose by the pool.

It was hard to choose a favorite, but Stassie boldly started the carousel of three.

Stassie Karanikolaou poses poolside for Heavy Manners bikini promotion

The first picture saw Stassie striking a pose with wet hair in front of the water. The model sported the Heavy Manners Florence Triangle Front Tie Top, which retails for $110. She wore the Heavy Manners Florence High Cut Full Bottoms, which retail for $107.

In the second shot, Stassie looked to the side and showed her beautiful teeth with an electric smile.

Finally, Stassie looked the other way and pivoted her hips for a stunning conclusion.

The influencer had French-manicured nails, which regained popularity after the Y2K trend became prevalent. The famous face wore limited accessories with a simple pendant around her neck.

Stassie’s caption read, “a quick dip.”

Heavy Manners is an up-and-coming swimwear line founded in 2019. The company has an inspiring origin story because the founder, Lisa Caprio, had no experience in the industry.

With hard work and determination, Lisa has expanded her brand, with models and influencers like Stassie helping the cause.

The company has adopted ethical and sustainable practices, making the business a suitable alternative to more prominent fast-fashion enterprises.

As it turns out, the founder of Heavy Manners and Stassie have a lot in common.

Stassie Karanikolaou discusses popular misconceptions

Fans first saw Stassie on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she appeared in the background as Kylie’s friend.

But Stassie didn’t grow up in the lap of luxury. In fact, she had a humble upbringing before meeting Kylie.

Stassie spoke with Nylon last November and discussed her life while talking about her life as a boss.

Clearing up one major misconception, Stassie revealed, “Everyone thinks I’m this rich girl from Calabasas who grew up with Kylie.”

Stassie continued, “In reality, I grew up outside of Calabasas, my mom is a recovering drug addict, and I did not grow up with money. I just capitalized on Instagram when it started and started getting brand deals.”

The influencer branched out from her modeling career and brand deals, recently launching a line of home goods called Stassie Home.