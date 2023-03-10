Stassie Karanikolaou looked stunning as she struck a pose in Los Cabos, Mexico, this week.

The model, influencer, and best friend of Kylie Jenner wore a red hot two-piece crop top and maxi skirt set. The top featured extra-long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline that accentuated her curves as she turned and gazed over her left shoulder.

The skirt was ruched at one side and worn low on her waist, showing off her flat stomach and belly button piercing.

Stassie wore her long dark hair pulled back into a knot and let her pretty features stand out with simple makeup.

The 25-year-old appeared to have been in the Mexican sun a bit too long, as parts of her skin were tinged pink with sunburn.

She captioned her post with red-themed emojis and tagged the resort she was at as the Viceroy Los Cabos Hotel.

Stassie Karanikolaou goes on tour with her new boyfriend

Stassie was sunning herself in Mexico as she is currently on tour with her new boyfriend, Jaden Hossler.

Jaden, 22, is a singer and songwriter who shot to fame on TikTok in 2019 before starting his music career in 2020.

He first posted a photo of himself with Stassie on February 4, with Stassie reciprocating and posting her hard launch photos on February 26.

Stassie posted a carousel of four photos of the cute pair cuddled up on the tour bus in different poses. She wrote in the caption, “on tour w my baby 🤍 Spokane show tomorrow!!!!.”

The unlikely pair look cute together, but their relationship news has been confusing for some.

One follower of Stassie commented “this is so f*cking random how did y’all even huhhhhh opposites really do be attracting.”

Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Another compared them to another rock and roll celeb couple, calling them the “Great Value Travis and Kourtney.”

Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou launches a swimwear collab with Cupshe

Even though she’s supporting Jaden on tour, Stassie still has her own new business ventures to think about.

This week, she hinted at a new swimwear collaboration with the brand Cupshe as she posted a carousel of photos wearing a black triangle bikini with a black cropped tie-front shirt.

She wrote, “may or may not be wearing something that’s gonna be available soon ;)” and tagged @cupshe, which has now been removed from the post.

However, earlier in the week, Cupshe also hinted at an upcoming collab with a mystery celeb launching on March 15.

They wrote, “Escape to Oasis…an exclusive first look at our unreleased collection launching March 15th 💦 can you guess who our next collaboration is with?⁠ Unlock the mystery by signing up for early access via bio link 👀 .”

Watch this space to find out more!