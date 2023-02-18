Move over Kim Kardashian, because Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is entering the home goods space.

The beautiful best friend of Kylie Jenner has had quite a busy few weeks. She appeared on the February cover of Ocean Drive magazine, enjoying a champagne shower and looking luxurious. Stassie also took a trip to the Turks and Caicos with Victoria Villarroel, the former assistant of Kylie, posing for pictures in paradise.

But now, it’s time to focus on business with a brand-new line of cozy products.

Of course, Stassie is no stranger to putting her name on a product to promote sales. Last year, Stassie collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics to create Stassie x Kylie, a makeup collection inspired by the California native.

However, Stassie’s latest project is different, as she steps out of Kylie’s shadow. She unveiled a sneak peek at Stassie Home on her social media, a line about her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The influencer’s 11.1 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the new pictures of Stassie’s business endeavor.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes Stassie Home

Stassie shared an IG photo post that featured her lounging on a white couch with a soft-looking throw over her shoulder. She wore a black tank top with lace detailing as she looked to the side with natural light adding a glow to the image.

The model’s dark tresses fell down her back as she struck a pose to promote Stassie Home. As Stassie revealed in her caption, fans could purchase the exact throw on her shoulder from her new collection.

She sported the Stassie Faux Fur Throw Blanket in the color Blush, available on Amazon for $39.98. The Stassie Home throws also come in Spa, Wheat, and White, with colors for everyone.

Stassie’s caption read, “@stassiehome is now available on amazon!!!! launching first with our faux fur throw blankets in 4 colors!! seriously the softest throws ever, this color is ‘blush’ 💗 link in my bio 💗.”

But Stassie still has love for her best friend’s older sister. In fact, she recently promoted SKIMS as she showed the power of shapewear.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes SKIMS

Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, has used a lot of social media advertising, hiring influencers to promote the brand.

When Kim isn’t busy serving as the SKIMS model, she has recruited other well-known faces, like Stassie, to sell her products.

Stassie used her Instagram following to promote the brand, sharing a video as she revealed her two latest SKIMS sets.

Stassie’s caption read, “you already know i love my @skims!!! SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear dropping Friday 12/9 at 9AM PST #ad.”