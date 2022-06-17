Stassie Karanikolaou enjoys vodka in skimpy bikini

Anastasia Karanikolaou close up at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Stassie Karanikolaou is bikini game strong as she stuns in swimwear to shout out vodka.

The 25-year-old model and BFF to mogul Kylie Jenner continues her grip on the influencer space, and a new shoot on her Instagram is shouting out a brand just in time for weekend drinks.

Stassie Karanikolaou stuns in bikini with vodka shout-out

Posting for her 11 million followers yesterday, Stassie sizzled while throwing back her head during a poolside sunbathe, also dangling her legs in the water.

Looking glam, the blonde flaunted her rock-hard abs and surgically-enhanced cleavage while in a ruched and cupped green bikini, going super-tiny and also rocking a belly chain.

Stassie had a little drink set up next to her – fans saw the striped towel she was sitting on accompanied by a bottle of Sunny Vodka and the cocktail presumably made from it.

“It’s almost fridayyyyyy @sunnyvodka,” a caption read.

Stassie has been making headlines this summer. In early June, billionaire bestie Kylie Jenner dropped her latest makeup collab with Stassie. Kylie Cosmetics, which has boasted collabs with Kylie’s famous sisters, is offering fans a unique collection offering summer-ready shades, and Stassie has been promoting it all on her Instagram.

Posting photos of the twinning latex bodysuits and matching hair dye looks she and Kylie donned for the shoot, Stassie wrote: “STASSIE X KYLIE mini collection launches TOMORROW at 9am 🥺💖 making this collection with my best friend has been a dream and i hope you all love it as much as we do!! @kyliejenner i love you forever @kyliecosmetics.”

Stassie Karanikolaou making it big with Kylie Jenner BFF status

Stassie has known Kylie since the two were teenagers, although her rise to fame came as Kylie Skin founder seemingly switched out her besties after her 2019 fall-out with Jordyn Woods. The model was kicked out of the KarJenner clan amid her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, former boyfriend to Khloe Kardashian and father to the former couple’s 2018-born daughter True Thompson.

Shouting out her bestie on June 8, Kylie wrote: “@staskaranikolaou and i started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen 🤍 our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens. it was so special creating this with my best friend ✨ can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it this next monday 6/13 on kyliecosmetics.com.”