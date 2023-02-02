Stassie Karanikolaou, formerly known as Stassie Baby, gave a new meaning to having a champagne shower.

The beautiful best friend of Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a series of pictures from a February magazine cover.

As Stassie revealed in a subsequent caption, she was selected for the cover of Ocean Drive magazine. She also did a stunning shoot for the publication, serving looks in fashionable ensembles.

The Ocean Drive shoot combined Stassie’s chill energy with her luxurious life, creating photos that reflected different aspects of her personality. The February edition saw the jet-setter posing in a pool and soaking up the sun in the jungle.

In one particularly fabulous image, Stassie sat in a lavish bathtub with a bottle of champagne as a prop.

The influencer’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the amazing photos of the trendy personality.

Stassie Karanikolaou strikes a pose with champagne for Ocean Drive

Stassie sat in a black and white tub with brass fixtures with a spraying champagne bottle in one hand and a flute in the other.

She closed her eyes and smiled as the bubbly drink splashed everywhere, creating a party-like environment.

Stassie’s dark tresses were soaked and slicked back, either from the tub or the drink.

The beautiful influencer rocked a simple white t-shirt that was sleeveless and ribbed. Stassie donned lengthy acrylics in a neutral color and a massive diamond necklace that sparkled with the camera flash.

Behind Stassie, the wall had a beautiful design that resembled an oyster shell.

In her caption, Stassie tagged the team of creative people who helped get her photoshoot ready. Included in the caption were Joanne Marchevsky, Stassie’s makeup artist, and Danny Jelaca, her hairstylist.

Stassie appeared to be proud of her work, taking a break from influencing to share her modeling skills.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes SKIMS

It seems like everyone has promoted Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS, including Stassie.

A recent share saw Kylie’s bestie promoting a new line of shapewear that enhanced curves, creating a more exaggerated silhouette. Stassie used her Instagram account to share the video, showing the waist-snatching effects of her SKIMS shapewear.

The influencer shared a video where she displayed two sets of SKIMS and tried them on for the camera. The video also highlighted Stassie’s personality, showing she is more than a pretty face.

Stassie’s caption read, “you already know i love my @skims!!! SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear dropping Friday 12/9 at 9AM PST #ad.”

Although Stassie already had a tiny waist, the shapewear made her look even more hourglass-like.