Stassie Karanikolaou soaked up the sun in a beautiful bikini.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend sported a little bikini that featured a yellow and green geometric pattern. The style of the bikini accentuated her curves and her killer abs.

Stassie accessorized her poolside look with shiny body jewelry, bracelets, an anklet, a belly ring, and earrings. Her long nails were perfectly manicured, and a tattoo was visible on her side.

The YouTuber’s hair was wet from a dip in the water, but her makeup remained flawless. She opted for a stunning natural look that included defined brows, nude lips, and glowing skin.

Stassie posed on her back with a fresh drink at her side. She was surrounded by clear blue pool water that rippled around her and reflected the sun’s intense rays.

It’s easy to understand why the 25-year-old captioned her post, “in my favorite place & couldn’t be happier.”

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes Kylie Cosmetics

Stassie doesn’t just act as a best friend to Kylie, but she also promotes Kylie’s cosmetics line.

The influencer posted a series of photos in white spandex that complemented her amazing figure and a full face of makeup from Kylie Cosmetics.

She opted for glossy dark red lips, a glowy foundation with contour and highlights, rosy pink cheeks, defined brows, and subtle eyeshadow with just a touch of mascara to bring out her blue eyes.

The makeup highlighted Stassie’s already-beautiful features and gave her a classic, pretty vibe.

Kylie Cosmetics was, of course, created by Kylie Jenner. Each product offered is said to be vegan and cruelty-free.

Stassie tagged Kylie Cosmetics in her caption and went on to say, “BITE ME.”

Stassie Karanikolaou has a sleepover with Kylie Jenner

When Stassie isn’t building up her best friend’s business, she’s probably having a sleepover with her.

The online celebrity posted a series of images with Kylie sprawled out on a comfy bed in adorable matching outfits.

The outfits with varying-shaped circles featured tiny, hip-hugging skirts and skintight crop tops with long sleeves. They were multi-colored, and while Stassie’s outfit included warmer tones, Kylie’s outfit showed cooler hues.

Both stars wore their long, dark hair loose and let it waterfall effortlessly over their shoulders. Their makeup was on point, as per usual, with glossy lips, mascara, and rosy cheeks.

Their jewelry differed, as Stassie sported a belly ring, and Kylie accessorized with multiple rings. They gazed into the camera with matching expressions as the duo dazzled.

Stassie captioned her post, “sleepover.”