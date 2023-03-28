Stassie Karanikolaou has a new business venture and is doing her part of the promotional duties.

The social media star recently announced an upcoming project, leaving fans to wonder what she might create.

Luckily for Stassie’s 11.1 million Instagram followers, she didn’t leave them in suspense for long.

Earlier this month, Stassie announced her Cupshe collaboration and immediately began promoting her fits.

For Stassie’s latest share, she posted a three-part IG carousel while she worked her angles and served looks.

The post, shared jointly with a page for Cupshe, allowed fans a better look at the colorful designs.

Stassie Karanikolaou teams up with Cupshe to create magical bikinis

Stassie teamed up with Cupshe, a swimsuit line launched in 2015, with stylish swimsuits and affordable fees. Cupshe has previously partnered with influencers and reality stars, including a collaboration with former The Bachelor contestant Lauren Luyendyk.

As for Stassie, she certainly left a mark with her Cupshe collab.

The first picture saw Stassie rocking the Cupshe X STASSIE Oasis Wrap Halter Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit in color Black with an affordable price tag of $33.99. She posed beneath an outdoor shower, gazing fiercely at the camera.

The second image featured Stassie sitting by the pool, wearing the Cupshe X STASSIE Beachy Wave V-Wire Top & High Waist Bikini Set in color Black, retailing for $33.99.

Finally, Stassie changed things up with the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend Chain One-Shoulder Bikini Top, retailing for $20.99. She paired the one-shoulder top with the Cupshe X STASSIE Wild Weekend High Waist Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in White, retailing for $14.99.

Meanwhile, Stassie’s caption revealed another surprise for fans. She announced an exciting giveaway while sharing how fans could enter the contest.

Stassie’s caption read, “To show some love for all your support for our #CupshexStassie collection, we’re teaming up with Stassie for ANOTHER GIVEAWAY! 🤍 We’re gifting 1 lucky winner the ENTIRE Cupshe x Stassie collection👙💕 which is worth $1000+ 🤑.”

Fans have until March 31 to enter the Cupshe giveaway.

Stassie Karanikolaou clears up misconceptions

When Stassie isn’t giving away items, you might find her traveling the globe with an elite crew of friends.

But as it turns out, Stassie came from humble beginnings and had a rough childhood.

Stassie set the record straight during an interview with Nylon.

She revealed, “Everyone thinks I’m this rich girl from Calabasas who grew up with Kylie.”

Stassie clarified, “In reality, I grew up outside of Calabasas, my mom is a recovering drug addict, and I did not grow up with money.”

The California native has made quite a name for herself, seeing success as an influencer and building her brand.