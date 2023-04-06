Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou returned to her favorite place, in the heart of paradise, striking a pose in Turks and Caicos.

The stunning influencer has a lot of love for Turks and Caicos, similar to fellow California native Emily Elizabeth.

As for Stassie, the model always seems to return to the tropical nation and luxurious vacation spot.

She arrived in paradise and promptly began documenting her experience.

Stassie’s 11 million IG followers were among the first to receive the three-part post. In typical Stassie style, the post featured fashion, fun, and luxury.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fashion came with a trendy Jacquemus dress, which Stassie wore perfectly. Fun appeared in the share with Stassie’s expression and bright white smile. Finally, luxury emerged in the background, with an expensive resort as the backdrop.

Stassie Karanikolaou returns to Turks and Caicos with a message

Jacquemus has become the hottest designer in town, with celebrities like Dua Lipa leading the way. As for Stassie, she recently made a Jacquemus dress her own, bringing vacation vibes.

The first picture showed Stassie with her side facing the camera as she posed under the night sky at a lavish resort. The influencer sported the super trendy Jacquemus La robe Saudade in black — a long asymmetric draped dress with gold hardware, which costs $945. The Jacquemus dress comes in white, pink, and khaki, with an open back and linen fabric.

The second shot saw Stassie facing the camera, gazing into the lens, and pivoting her hips.

Finally, Stassie closed the carousel with a smile, ending the post on a high note.

A caption accompanying the post read, “She’s backkkkkkk.”

And luckily for Stassie, she has the perfect party favor for most occasions.

Stassie Karanikolaou promotes Sunny Vodka

In February, Stassie graced the cover of Ocean Drive magazine, posing under the sun and looking fierce. She did an interview with the publication, discussing her multiple business endeavors, including the 2022-released Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Stassie also described her venture with Zack Bia after the two teamed up to create a liquor brand, Sunny Vodka.

The vodka brand was a deviation from the celebrity-backed tequila lines like Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and George Clooney’s Casamigos.

Stassie declared to the magazine, “Sunny is quite literally ingrained in my lifestyle.”

The influencer elaborated on the extent of her vodka love.

She continued, “I don’t go anywhere without it. It’s honestly been a dream to be able to create something, have it, and share it with all my friends.”

As Stassie revealed, Sunny Vodka doesn’t require a chaser.

Stassie added, “It’s so smooth, you can even drink it alone. I’ve switched so many of my friends over from Tequila to Sunny. I told them they need to try it — it’s a different breed of vodka.”

Sunny Vodka features a gluten-free formulation and boasts a six-time distillation process.

As Forbes reported, the corn-based vodka is distilled in South Carolina and distributed in California, Las Vegas, Florida, and New York.

People of drinking age can purchase a 750-ml bottle for $24.99.