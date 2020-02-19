Star Brim, Cardi B’s best friend, slapped with RICO racketeering and slashing charges in 59 Brims case

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Federal officers have charged Star Brim, a long time friend of Brooklyn rapper Cardi B, with racketeering and allegedly slashing someone.

It came as authorities carried out a string of arrests of alleged members of the 59 Brims gang in New York, who are a subset of the violent Bloods street gang, and hit them with charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Star Brim, whose real name is Yonette Respass, is heavily pregnant, so she has had her arrest deferred until after she gives birth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced on Tuesday that they had charged Star Brim and other alleged members of the 59 Brims with crimes relating to alleged violent and illegal activities between January 2012 and December 2019.

The attorney’s office alleges that the gang members had been feuding with a rival faction of the gang known as Real Ryte. Star Brim was one of 18 people named in the indictment, with charges including racketeering, conspiracy, narcotics, fraud, and firearms offenses.

Star Brim is accused of being 59 Brims ‘Godmother’

Cardi B’s friend has specifically been charged with being part of a racketeering conspiracy and allegedly slashing a person. The indictment alleges that Star Brim is the highest-ranking female member of the 59 Brims and is known as the “Godmother”.

She is alleged to have ordered an attack on a bartender working in the Angels nightclub in Queens, who was reportedly perceived as having disrespected a member of the gang. The bartender was said to have been lured away from the bar and had her hair held while she was beaten in the face.

The attack was reportedly filmed on a cellphone, and the footage was said to have been forwarded to the so-called aggrieved gang member.

Cardi B has been supportive of friend Star Brim

Star Brim has achieved a level of fame due to her friendly association with Cardi B, and the rapper has always publicly supported her friend.

In 2018 Cardi B put up a lengthy post on Instagram about Brim, writing about how she was “soo proud” that her friend was working to turn her life around.

She also opened up about how Star Brim had struggled with the law, but now had a job and was working hard to pay off her debts. “I seen her growth and I see how responsible and determined she is,” she added.

Just three months ago, Cardi B posted a racy photo of the alleged Godmother showing off her baby bump. She wrote, “I’m so happy for you. This will be a never ending beautiful chapter in your life.”

Prosecutors are reportedly in negotiations with Star Brim’s lawyers to determine when she will surrender herself to law officials.

