Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon shows off midriff and some seriously huge zippers for Louis Vuitton

Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon looked stunning as she showed off her midriff in a dazzling white outfit with some giant zippers for Louis Vuitton. The outfit was captured as the South Korean actress and model walked down the runway for the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

It has been just over a year since Ho-Yeon’s whirlwind rise to fame with the debut of Squid Game in September 2021.

Before she became known for Squid Game, Ho-Yeon was a well-known rising model. She walked for Seoul Fashion Week beginning in 2010 and became a Louis Vuitton ambassador in 2016.

However, when Squid Game became one of Netflix’s most-watched series across the globe, Ho-Yeon found herself on an entirely new level of international fame.

For her role as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game, she won a Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award, and nabbed an Emmy nomination.

Now, she has joined some of the world’s biggest stars for Paris Fashion Week to show off the results of her years-long collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Jung Ho-Yeon showed off midriff and zippers for Louis Vuitton

On October 4, 2022, Ho-Yeon stunned as she walked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton collection fashion show.

The Squid Game actress looked gorgeous as she debuted a bold and unique look. Her outfit included a white crop top and matching white skirt, which showed off her toned midriff.

However, it wasn’t just any crop top and skirt, as both featured two enormous zippers running vertically down the entire length of the cloth.

Additionally, two white, enlarged poofs served as shoulder straps, extending from the bottom of the crop top and wrapping over Ho-Yeon’s shoulders. Her white skirt also featured two curved white protrusions wrapping around her thighs.

Matching the enormous zippers was a black stripe running horizontally across the bottom of Ho-Yeon’s skirt. She also wore a pair of black boots with brown bottoms to accentuate the black in her outfit.

To finish her look, Ho-Yeon wore her black hair loose around her shoulders with bangs running across her forehead and kept her make-up simple and natural.

Ho-Yeon revealed her style before Paris Fashion Week

Before debuting her stunning Louis Vuitton look at Paris Fashion Week, Ho-Yeon gave some insight into her red carpet style while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

Ho-Yeon reunited with Squid Game co-star and Gucci model Lee Jung-Jae to discuss their respective styles and prep for the Emmy Awards. Both stars recently graced the red carpet at the Emmys, where both were nominated for their performances in Squid Game.

Ho-Yeon commemorated the interview and reunion on her Instagram page with three photos of her and Jung-Jae looking stylish and pleased to be together.

As for her secret to looking so stylish and glamorous, Ho-Yeon revealed she simply listens to her stylist team for advice and goes for a natural but detailed style.

Additionally, even though she has largely transitioned from modeling to acting, she still very much enjoys Louis Vuitton’s designs. She told The Hollywood Reporter she liked the combination of “modernness and antiqueness” from the fashion line.

Ho-Yeon’s approach to fashion and the red carpet seems quite effective as she stole the runway at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning outfit that was simplistic and yet very unique with its emphasis on details, such as zippers, that often go unnoticed.