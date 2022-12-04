Brooks Nader showed off her model body in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader brought the heat to a Miami beach as she strolled the shore in a tiny string bikini.

Celebrities have descended upon Miami this weekend with Art Basel in town, providing art shows and parties for all to enjoy, but Brooks seemed to be enjoying some downtime as she rocked a gray string bikini for an afternoon on the beach.

The Louisiana-born brunette took up modeling in 2016, and by 2020 she had landed a spread in the esteemed magazine Sports Illustrated.

She now spends her time traveling for photoshoots and influencing via her social media platforms.

Brooks wore a triangle bikini top that was decorated with white beading on the cups and connected with thin braided strings.

It fastened in a halterneck style around the back of her neck, accentuating her sculpted shoulders.

Pic credit: Robert O’Neil/Backgrid / BACKGRID

She wore high-leg triangle bottoms to match that showed off her incredible model physique as the Miami sun beamed down on her suntanned skin.

The model had enjoyed a dip in the ocean to cool off, evident from her wet hair and beads of water trickling down her body.

To accessorize the barely-there two-piece, she wore chunky silver earrings, two silver bracelets, and a gold Cartier bangle around her wrist.

Brooks Nader bares midriff for Celsius drinks promotion

Brooks knows her duties as a brand ambassador are important, so she made sure to fit in a promotion for Celsius despite heading out to party at Art Basel.

The brand produces energy drinks designed to work with the body’s movement to accelerate metabolism and provide energy-boosting results.

The canned beverage comes in 16 varying flavors, including Lemon Lime, Fuji Apple Pear, Watermelon, and many more.

Mango Passionfruit was Brooks’s flavor of choice as she posed to promote the drink in a stunning all-white ensemble.

She wore a cropped white shirt with a collar and cuffs, connected by gold hardware fastening in the center. The shirt popped against the model’s beautiful bronzed skin.

Her toned midriff was accentuated in the shirt, which she accompanied with matching linen pants.

She captioned her post, “Surviving Art Basel 1 @celsiusofficial at a time ☀️ 🖼️ ! #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner”

Brooks Nader sizzles in orange Valentino minidress

Brooks continued to dazzle during the Art Basel festivities by donning a head-to-toe orange look in a stunning Maison Valentino dress.

She chose a long-sleeved orange minidress with feathery cuffs by the iconic Italian fashion house for another Miami evening at the art fair.

It featured a slim plunging V-neck to show off a slice of skin at the chest and a short hem to showcase the 5 foot 9 model’s endless legs.

She paired an orange glitter purse with the dress for an extra dose of glam and donned sky-high peep-toe heels on her feet.

Brooks slicked her dark glossy locks back into a high ponytail which highlighted the statement Valentino hoops that adorned her ears.

She captioned the sizzling orange post, “BASEL BABE @maisonvalentino 🍊.”

Brooks wore the Embroidered Micro Faille Dress from the Valentino Ready to Wear collection, priced at $3,900.