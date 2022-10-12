Spice Girls alum Melanie C shows off incredible abs for collab with Sink the Pink

Melanie C showed off her six-pack in a dance video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Melanie C showed she’s still in amazing shape as she teamed up with LGBTQ+ collective Sink the Pink.

The former Spice Girl wore a crop top and tracksuit pants as she rehearsed with the group for a performance at the Attitude Awards.

It fully showed off her six-pack stomach and toned arms as she went through a series of dance moves.

In a video posted to Instagram by Sink the Pink, Mel, who was known as Sporty Spice when she was in the legendary girl band, is surrounded by the collective as she says, “Hey I’m Melanie C and I’m here in rehearsals with none other than Sink the Pink. We’ll see you at the Attitude Awards tomorrow.”

A series of shots then shows them rehearsing their athletic routine.

The post was captioned, “SINK THE PINK X @melaniecmusic – are you ready?!💞 We can’t WAIT to perform tomorrow at the @attitudemag awards with our fave sporty gal @melaniecmusic – you aren’t ready for what’s coming 👀 Stay tuned for BTS and Sink the Pink fabulousness coming tomorrow…🥳🥳🥳”

Melanie C’s reality show ups and downs

Melanie has dipped her toe in the reality TV waters with differing results.

Monsters and Critics told how she was a winning coach on The Voice Kids season 5.

Melanie mentored then-14-year-old Torrin Cuthill to victory after replacing Paloma Faith on the judging panel.

Torrin won with a rendition of Scots poet Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne. The singer labeled his final performance as the “best thing” he’s ever done. Torrin also shared those close to him know that song meant a lot to him.

“To be able to sing it on that big stage was such a blessing. I hope I did Scotland proud!” he stated.

Melanie later posted on Instagram, “Being a coach on @thevoicekidsuk this year has been an incredible experience. I’ve been utterly inspired not only by the talent of the young people I was lucky enough to work with but by their wonderful attitude towards life and learning, none more so than our winner @torrinsings.”

But her success on The Voice came after Melanie lost out on Dancing with the Stars.

Melanie C’s Dancing with the Stars revelations

After her elimination, Melanie was devastated but insisted it was still an amazing experience for her with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko.

She posted on Instagram, “I’m gutted to have been eliminated tonight but it’s one of those things and it wasn’t meant to be. It’s been an incredible experience and I’ve met some wonderful people, the foremost being my fantastic partner and teacher @glebsavchenkoofficial.”

She also later joked about leaving judge Len Goodman off her Christmas card list after his vote broke a tiebreak and sent her home.

After TV host Lorraine Kelly told her she had been “brilliant” on the show, Melanie made the remark about Len and her Christmas card list.