Spice Girl Geri Halliwell stuns in white swimsuit on 50th birthday

Geri Halliwell smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarmaxWorldwide

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is stunning in a white swimsuit as she turns 50.

The ’90s pop star looked sensational as she rang in the big FIVE-OH this weekend, sharing a low-key beach snap for her 1.2 million Instagram followers and reminding them she’s still got it.

Chilling on a striped towel amid golden sands and leaning against rocks strewn with wetsuits and beach bric-a-brac, the Brit sizzled as she flaunted her toned legs in a chic belted white swimsuit.

Drawing attention to her tiny waist and toned shoulders, Geri added in a chic and floppy straw hat – she posed looking relaxed and with a book, also soaking up the sun.

In a caption, the singer wrote:

“Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your lovely messages!”

On Saturday, Geri marked her milestone with a mash-up gallery of photos taking fans through her years as a Spice Girl and solo singer, including her marriage to Christian Horner. “I get to be 50! I’m so grateful to all the wonderful people and experiences I’ve had in my life. Thank you. I love you. The best is yet to come. Geri,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Geri Halliwell opens up about eating disorder past

Geri braved opening up about her eating disorder long before gen z celebrities began normalizing mental health issues – her 2002-released Just For The Record book detailed her battle with bulimia, even revealing intense binge periods as she locked herself away from the public eye.

“You know, I think one of the challenging aspects is the scrutiny being in the glare of the spotlight. I think I felt much more conscious of myself, my body weight. All the things that everybody normally goes through, but a heightened version,” she told Oprah Winfrey.

“Throughout my 20s, I had bulimia. Even when I’d recovered from it, I had a distant relationship with food. I wanted to be a healthy example for my daughter, so I tried to have balance,” she added.

Geri Halliwell still shouting out the Spice Girls

Geri formed one part of the most famous girl’s band on the planet back in the 1990s. She joined Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Mel B to bring fans Girl Power and usher in feminine empowerment via catchy pop.

In April, Geri updated her Instagram to wish fashion designer Victoria Beckham a happy birthday, writing: “Happy birthday ! @victoriabeckham – what a woman! 😘 Wishing you the best year ahead. Xxx.”