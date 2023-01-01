Sophie Turner shows her bare baby bump in rare photos

Actor Sophie Turner pictured at the Game of Thrones Season 7 Los Angeles premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sophie Turner welcomes the new year with some stunning throwback photos of her baby bump.

The Game of Thrones star gave birth to her second child with her husband Joe Jonas in July. The pair got married in 2019 and Turner gave birth to their first child, daughter Willa the following year.

The 26-year-old actress posted several throwback photos on her Instagram account, most of which featured her growing baby bump.

In the first snap, Jonas is holding her pregnant belly as she flashes a smile. In one photo, Turner takes a picture of her baby bump with a mirror below her.

She also shared a moment from a hospital bed where she appears heavily pregnant.

The intimate photo series features her husband and friends which included singer Cynthia Erivo and Nicolas Ghesquière, the women’s creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton

“What a year friends,” she wrote in the caption to her 14.6 million IG followers.

The British Hollywood star had an eventful year in the film business. She starred in three movies including the teen black comedy film, Do Revenge.

She also appeared on the HBO miniseries The Staircase which is based on a true crime docuseries of the same name.

Sophie Turner looks stylish in a Louis Vuitton blazer

Turner was seen wearing a stylish Louis Vuitton blazer while at the iconic fashion house’s spring show in October.

She wore a black crop top and leather pants to complete the outfit. The top featured a silver chain mesh while the gray oversized blazer had an optical illusion effect.

In the photo, which she posted on Instagram, Turner put her glorious red hair in a slick back ponytail and wore suede Louis Vuitton pumps.

“Your mind never ceases to amaze me @nicolasghesquiere so thankful to be a part of this family @louisvuitton,” she wrote in the caption of the pic.

Sophie Turner is set to star in the true-crime series Joan

Turner is set to star in the lead role of an upcoming British drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington, according to Deadline.

The outlet notes that the six-part series will air on ITV and is directed by Richard Laxton.

The series will follow a young Hannington who leaves a tumultuous marriage to a violent man and becomes a jewel thief to earn money for a better life for herself and her daughter Debbie.