Sophie Turner goes sheer in lace for fashion

Sophie Turner showed her stunning beauty recently as she attended a major fashion event wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton with her husband, Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum was one of many celebrities on hand for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which has been described as the West Coast Met Gala. Accordingly, celebrities brought their A-Game, and Sophie was no exception.

She shared photos from the event, including solo shots and ones featuring Joe. She posted the pictures for her 14.7 million Instagram followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

The mother-of-two sported her signature red locks as she posed for cameras looking chic and elegant in Louis Vuitton.

Her husband, Joe Jonas, was equally fashionable, showing he could keep up with his stylish woman.

Her caption read, “Thank you @academymuseum what a night 🌟 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere.”

Sophie has long represented Louis Vuitton at events and on red carpets. She has also starred in multiple campaigns by the French luxury designer.

Because of her previous associations with Louis Vuitton, her outfit choice wasn’t surprising. Her look was, however, gorgeous, as she paired chic, classic style with a feminine touch, thanks to her lace leggings.

The actress wore a two-toned suede blazer by the brand, featuring brown and tan. It had quilted cream lapels, adding an elegant touch to the look. Sophie paired the blazer with a skirt, lace tights, and close-toed pumps.

Joe opted for a darker look with a leather cropped jacket featuring different illustrations. One side featured a belt illustration, and the piece had a red pop of color and mesh.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas relationship and children

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner met musician Joe Jonas in a modern way: through Instagram DMs.

The two hit it off after meeting in person at a pub, and Joe proposed to Sophie in 2017. The famous faces had two weddings as they made it official in 2019. One ceremony saw the two get impulsive with a Las Vegas wedding, and a more elegant ceremony took place in France.

Joe and Sophie are now the proud parents of two daughters.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their second daughter in July and have laid relatively low since the birth.

Their baby daughter joined Willa, born two years prior in July 2020.

The couple remains affectionate at events together as they appear to enjoy a genuine friendship.