Sophie Turner rocked an open jacket for date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sophie Turner showed off her toned tummy yesterday in an unbuttoned jacket as she clinked glasses with her Hollywood hunk of a husband, Joe Jonas.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, back in 2020, and Sophie just gave birth to their second daughter this past July. She clearly has had no trouble getting her figure back!

The stunning Game of Thrones star looked relaxed yet fashion-forward in a fur-lined jacket that she left open to unveil her fit physique.

She complimented the revealing top with matching pants and a pair of simple green sneakers.

The cherry on top was Sophie’s long, straight deep red locks, which cascaded out from under a ball cap.

She added a celebratory caption to the share, “Cheers luv 🥂.”

Sophie’s fans showered the comment section with love, writing things like “Imagine look like that after two babies 😍” and “Ya’ll are besties and it shows ❤️.”

Pic credit: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner stunned in revealing green dress while wandering Europe

Sophie looked breathtaking “somewhere in Europe” earlier this week wearing a lovely moss green dress.

The five-foot-nine beauty beamed at the camera as she stood in front of an ancient structure.

The gorgeous garment featured a cut-out section in the middle to highlight Sophie’s trim waistline, and she accessorized with sunglasses and a black handbag.

She quipped in the caption, “I know I know I should post more.”

Sophie Turner promoted Louis Vuitton in oversized blazer with cropped shirt underneath

It’s no secret that Sophie is an established face of the luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton, as she donned a custom-made gown by the designer on her wedding day.

The 26-year-old Hollywood actress frequently promotes the fashion house by rocking the designer’s avant-garde ensembles on her social media page.

In an early October post, Sophie stunned in an oversized gray blazer with a skintight black crop top underneath.

She tied the look together with a chic high ponytail, leather pants, and black heels.

Of course, Sophie tagged the designer and expressed immense appreciation in the caption, writing, “Your mind never ceases to amaze me @nicolasghesquiere so thankful to be a part of this family @louisvuitton.”

In an interview with Elle magazine, Sophie reflected on the changes she’s experienced since becoming a mother, saying, “I used to be so rock’ n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”