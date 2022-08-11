Sophia Pierson stuns in bikini after lake dip

Sophia Pierson close up. Pic credit: @sophiapierson/Instagram

Sophia Pierson is stunning while wet and dry as she shows off her figure during a lake trip.

The 31-year-old internet celebrity and WAG continues to rack up followers on Instagram, and her latest post was a reminder of why fans hit subscribe.

Posting for her 500,000+ fans, the blonde shared curvy shots as she modeled a flesh-colored bikini while backed by stunning lake scenery, showing off her curves and her muscles, plus her gorgeous smile, with the shots placing her at Bowyer Island.

Looking down the lens of the camera, Sophia sizzled in a plunging and slightly halterneck bikini, one boasting high-waisted bottoms – the two-piece did wonders for her abs and toned legs.

Wearing her hair down, plus a discreet pair of hoop earrings, the bombshell wrote:

“Boating days,” with a swipe right showing her waist-deep in waters, wet, and closing her eyes while taking in rays.

The WAGS LA alum is proving a jack of all trades with a career past that includes dancing, plus her current social media takeoff. The Canadian-born star’s recent posts have been seeing her soaking up the sun in British Columbia, Vancouver – on August 2, she sizzled in a black string bikini from a boat while writing that she was “soaking it all up.”

Sophia Pierson has always loved being ‘in the spotlight’

In June, Sophia was profiled by Anna De La Rosa, where she revealed a trait she’s had all her life.

“I’ve always loved being in the spotlight. I also found interest in beauty products and would do at-home spa treatments, anything that made me feel like a pampered princess! (Which every woman deserves),” she stated, adding:

“I first started writing for a fashion blog when I was 18, then had my own personal blog with entries sharing my opinions/experiences on life. Now I’ve created a personal blog that shares beauty/skin care tutorials, recipes, fitness routines, fashion, media and a personal diary section for viewers to have a special insight on my life.”

Sophia Pierson gaining celebrity followers

A following of just over half a million is relatively modest on Instagram, but Sophia is building up muscle via her celebrity followers. The blogger’s account is kept tabs on by reality star Larsa Pippen. Likewise, model Cindy Prado and fellow WAG Rachel Bush.

Sophia follows over 700 accounts, including fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, model Bella Hadid, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, and singer Ariana Grande.